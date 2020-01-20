Maruti launches Celerio with BS VI compliant petrol engine

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Monday said it has launched Celerio hatchback with BS VI compliant petrol engine, priced between Rs 4.41 lakh and Rs 5.72 lakh (ex-showroom).

The model is now priced between Rs 4.41 lakh and Rs 5.67 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi/NCR), the company said in a regulatory filing.

In other parts of the country the model is now tagged between Rs 4.46 lakh and Rs 5.72 lakh (ex-showroom), it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

