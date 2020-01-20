MEDINEXUS - A National Medical Quiz Competition, Organized by LogIQuest

HYDERABAD, India, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MEDINEXUS - A National Medical Quiz Competition, is organized by LogIQuest- Kaplan in association with AMSA India. MEDINEXUS is a PAN-India event that gives an opportunity for the smartest medicos to test their medical knowledge, aptitude and awareness. Over 150+ teams across India are expected to participate in the first edition of MEDINEXUS.

The event is open for all medical students in their 1st, 2nd, 3rd & 4th year and interns.However, passed out students are not eligible to participate in MEDINEXUS. It is a team event and each team must comprise of 3 members to participate, registrations are now open, and students can register online at usmle.logiquest.in/medinexus by paying a registration fees of Rs 900 per team or Individual students can register by paying a fee of Rs 500. Last day to register for the event is 31st January 2020.

Top 3 teams will be awarded cash prizes and participants along with winners are eligible for scholarships worth Rs 10 Lakhs. Certificate of excellence will be awarded to the top 3 teams and participation certificates will be given to all participants. Further special appreciation awards will be given to colleges for their active participation and encouraging their students to participate in MEDINEXUS 2019.

MEDINEXUS (2019) will be conducted on Sunday, 9th February 2020 at the Pearey Lal Bhawan Auditorium, Plot No 1, 2, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Balmiki Basti, Vikram Nagar (1.5 KM from Maulana Azad Medical College) New Delhi, 110002.

The event will also be hosting lunch for all the participants of MEDINEXUS 2019 at the venue.

The format of the quiz will test the medical knowledge, aptitude and general awareness and will help students to assess their knowledge and boost their confidence for other competitive exams they will face in future. Also, expert career enhancement sessions have been planned for students to know more about medical opportunities in India and abroad.

For any clarifications, Whatsapp or call at +91-7219204804

About LogIQuest

LogIQuest is a division of ThinkCell Learning Solutions Pvt. Ltd, engaged in providing world-class preparatory solutions for USMLE and NBDE. LogIQuest is a result of ThinkCell's association with Kaplan Medical, one of the largest test prep companies in the world. LogIQuest as an exclusive Kaplan Certified Education Provider for USMLE & NBDE programs across India offers USMLE (Step 1, Step 2 CK, Step 2 CS & Step 3) and NBDE (Part1 & Part 2).

ThinkCell (formerly Gateforum Educational Services Pvt. Ltd) has two lines of business - Gateforum & LogIQuest. GATEFORUM, promoted by alumni of the IIMs and IITs, is the largest organization in the field of GATE training, with a presence in more than 50 cities and having trained more than 2,30,000 students since inception. GATEFORUM is the number 1 institute for preparation for GATE Exam. The technical team at GATEFORUM comprises of Post Graduates of IITs, IISc and eminent professors teaching for GATE for a number of years.

