AfDB’s President Adesina to launch Economic Prospects in Africa 2020 report on Jan 30

Akinwumi Adesina, the President of the African Development Bank will unveil the report in the presence of ministers, diplomats and representatives of international institutions. Image Credit: Wikipedia

On Thursday, January 30, the African Development Bank will launch the 2020 edition of the report 'economic prospects in Africa'.

Akinwumi Adesina, the President of the African Development Bank will unveil the report in the presence of ministers, diplomats and representatives of international institutions. The presentation will take place around the theme 'Training the workforce'.

"The annual report presents the economic outlook and projections for the continent as a whole and for each of the 54 countries. It offers short and medium term forecasts for major economic indicators such as growth, poverty and employment. It also examines the challenges and the progress made," the information note sent to APA News revealed.

The 'African Economic Outlook' report is a tool produced by Bank economists that enables academic decision-makers, experts and other investors to support policy decisions and improve the operational efficiency of institutions.

