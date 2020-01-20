Lenovo Smartwatch announced Republic Day Sale for Ego and Carme wearable variants

Left Menu
Lenovo, a Chinese multinational technology company announces heavy discounts on its latest smartwatches, Ego and Carme, on Amazon and Flipkart around Republic Day Sale, from January 19 to 22.

Lenovo Carme NA Smartwatch (Green Strap Regular). Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], Jan 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Lenovo, a Chinese multinational technology company announces heavy discounts on its latest smartwatches, Ego and Carme, on Amazon and Flipkart around Republic Day Sale, from January 19 to 22. Both the smartwatches Lenovo Ego and Lenovo Carme are available at an exciting price Rs 1,299 and Rs 2,999 respectively on e-commerce giants Flipkart and Amazon.

Through this big sale season by Flipkart and Amazon, the brand is looking to garner a massive response from the Indian customers by offering an impressive price point for these sporty and stylish smartwatches. Please find product specification and offer below:

Lenovo Carme: Rs 2,999 on Amazon and Flipkart (Black and Green) Lenovo Carme offers comprehensive health and fitness features like pedometer, sleep monitor, 24 hours heart rate monitor and eight sports mode which includes skipping, badminton, basketball, football, swimming, cycling, walking and running.

The other notable features of the smartwatch include weather forecast, alarm reminder, stopwatch, search for the phone and smart notifications for emails, text messages, calls and other social media apps. Equipped with Bluetooth version 4.2, Lenovo Carme is compatible with both Android and iOS devices. Lenovo Ego: Rs 1,299 on Amazon and Flipkart (Black and Green)

Lenovo Ego has a heart rate monitor and various sports modes like walking, running, cycling, swimming, etc. It also tracks your sleep patterns as well and other features to monitor sleep schedule. The smartwatch has different vibrating patterns based on the notification alerts ranging from phone calls, emails, text messages, and other social media apps.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

