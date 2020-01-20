Left Menu
QAD's Adaptive UX earns Verified Standard Status

QAD Inc (NASDAQ

New Delhi [India], Jan 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): QAD Inc (NASDAQ: QADA) (NASDAQ: QADB) a leading provider of flexible, cloud-based enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies, today announced its participation in Veracode Verified, a program that validates a company's secure software development processes, and that the security layer of QAD's Adaptive UX has earned Verified Standard status. The newly achieved status from a leading provider in application security demonstrates QAD's commitment to developing secure solutions.

When purchasing software, customers and prospects need to understand the software's level of security. Being a part of the Veracode Verified program certifies that QAD's software meets a high standard of application security, reducing risk for the customer. "QAD Adaptive ERP has been designed with application security as a guiding principle from the very beginning," said QAD Chief Technology Officer Tony Winter.

"Our most recent certification from Veracode's industry-leading security testing reaffirms QAD's commitment to providing our customers and partners with the most secure products available on the market today," added Winter. Organizations that have their secure development practice validated, and their application accepted into the Standard Tier, demonstrate that the following security steps have been implemented into their software development practice:

* First-party code scans with static analysis * Documents that the application does not allow very high flaws in first-party code

* Provides developers with remediation guidance when new flaws are introduced "QAD is committed to operating with a security-first mindset in development and to deliver secure code to help organizations reduce the risk of a major security breach," said Asha May, Director of Customer Engagement at Veracode.

"Companies that invest in secure coding processes and follow our protocol for a mature application security program are able to deliver more confidence to customers who deploy their software," added May. QAD's Adaptive UX provides manufacturers with a flexible and device-independent user experience that supports personalization for each role, activity, and user.

Users of QAD Adaptive ERP and other QAD Adaptive Applications use the Adaptive UX to simplify and speed up task completion and to ensure decision-makers have access to analytics-based insight. Adaptive UX also includes select native mobile applications for QAD Adaptive ERP and the ability to meet new user interface requirements as they emerge. Users can easily personalize their experiences, in terms of menus, fields and other UX attributes.

Each user's login security determines, based on role, which menus and "Action Centers" the user can access. Users can have more than a single role and can modify roles. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

