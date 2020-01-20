Left Menu
Development News Edition

IMF trims global growth forecast for 2019 on India slowdown

  • PTI
  • |
  • Davos
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 20:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 19:58 IST
IMF trims global growth forecast for 2019 on India slowdown
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Monday lowered growth estimate for the world economy to 2.9 percent for 2019, citing "negative surprises" in a few emerging market economies, especially India. Providing an update to the World Economic Outlook (WEO) ahead of the inauguration of the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual summit here, the fund also revised downwards its forecast for India to 4.8 percent for 2019.

Global growth is projected to rise from an estimated 2.9 percent in 2019 to 3.3 percent in 2020 and 3.4 percent for 2021, a downward revision of 0.1 percentage points for 2019 and 2020 and 0.2 for 2021. The reduction is compared to projections made by the IMF in October last year. "The downward revision primarily reflects negative surprises to economic activity in a few emerging market economies, notably India, which led to a reassessment of growth prospects over the next two years. In a few cases, this reassessment also reflects the impact of increased social unrest," the IMF said.

India-born IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath said growth in India slowed sharply owing to stress in the non-banking financial sector and weak rural income growth. India's growth is estimated at 4.8 percent in 2019, projected to improve to 5.8 percent in 2020 and 6.5 percent in 2021 (1.2 and 0.9 percentage point lower than in the October WEO), supported by the monetary and fiscal stimulus as well as subdued oil prices, the IMF said.

2019 refers to the fiscal year 2019-20. Gopinath also said the pickup in global growth for 2020 remains highly uncertain as it relies on improved growth outcomes for stressed economies like Argentina, Iran, and Turkey and for underperforming emerging and developing economies such as Brazil, India, and Mexico.

India's GDP growth in the July-September quarter of 2019 slowed sharply to 4.5 percent, the weakest pace in more than six years, as manufacturing output hit a slump and consumer demand as well as private investment weakened. On the positive side, the IMF on Monday said market sentiment has been boosted by tentative signs that manufacturing activity and global trade are bottoming out. Besides, there is a broad-based shift toward accommodative monetary policy, intermittent favorable news on US-China trade negotiations, and diminished fears of a no-deal Brexit, leading to some retreat from the risk-off environment that had set in at the time of the October WEO.

"However, few signs of turning points are yet visible in global macroeconomic data," it noted. Growth in China is projected to inch down from an estimated 6.1 percent in 2019 to 6.0 percent in 2020 and 5.8 percent in 2021.

The envisaged partial rollback of past tariffs and pause in additional tariff hikes as part of a 'Phase One' trade deal with the US is likely to alleviate near-term cyclical weakness, resulting in a 0.2 percentage point upgrade to the country's 2020 growth forecast relative to the October WEO, the IMF said. However, unresolved disputes on broader US-China economic relations and the needed strengthening of the domestic financial regulatory system are expected to weigh, it added.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said the reality is global growth remains sluggish even as she mentioned that monetary easing has helped to stabilize the global economy, adding roughly 0.5 percent to global growth. However, she said that a more comprehensive solution would be needed if global growth slows again. "A coordinated fiscal response can boost growth," she said while calling for a "spirit of cooperation".

Speaking at a press conference here on the WEO update, Gopinath said that a new international taxation regime is needed for the digital economy to check tax evasion. The world economy has been looking for some bright spots that can offset tighter financial market conditions and uncertainty at a time when trade tensions between the world's largest economies are affecting economic confidence and momentum.

Gian Maria Milesi Feretti, Deputy Director, Research Department IMF, was also present.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Much work remains in Colombia's fight against coca cultivation, Pompeo says

Much remains to be done in Colombias fight against cultivation of coca, the base ingredient in cocaine, United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a visit to Bogota on Monday. The Andean country has come under repeated pressur...

Petition in SC seeks direction to open Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch

A petition was filed in the Supreme Court on Monday seeking directions to the police to open Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch, which has been closed since December 15 due to ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA. The p...

CAA unconstitutional, arguing against it in SC; assembly resolutions valid: Sibal

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Monday dismissed suggestions that there was a change in his stance on the amended Citizenship Act, saying it is unconstitutional, he is arguing against it in the Supreme Court and state assembly resolut...

Report: Weaver replaces Crennel as Texans defensive coordinator

The Houston Texans replaced defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel with defensive line coach Anthony Weaver, multiple outlets reported Monday. The 72-year-old Crennel has been on head coach Bill OBriens staff since 2014 and has coached in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020