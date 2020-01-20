Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amul maker against allowing free skimmed milk powder import

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 22:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 22:24 IST
Amul maker against allowing free skimmed milk powder import
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which sells dairy products under the Amul brand, has written to the food processing ministry opposing industry body CII's demand to import skimmed milk powder at zero duty. "It is surprising to note that CII is proposing to import SMP (skimmed milk powder) at Zero duty and that too huge quantity of 50,000 tonnes," Amul MD RS Sodhi said in a letter to food processing secretary Pusha Subrahmanyam.

According to him, the import of any quantity of SMP would be detrimental to domestic milk producers in the short and long run. "We very strongly object the views and the fear expressed by private players and ice cream manufacturers of a shortage of milk in the country as it is purely motivated for their own benefits as they want cheap raw material and is not in the interest of farmers or consumers," Sodhi said in the letter.

SMP prices are currently in the range of Rs 280-300 per kg, almost the same as in the year 2014. Amul has recommended that the government should not surrender to the demands of industry bodies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Amul

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Woman arrested with two live cartridges at Jama Masjid metro station

The Central Industrial Security Force CISF on Monday nabbed a 46-year-old woman with two live cartridges at Jama Masjid metro station in the national capital. According to officials, the incident took place at 122 pm on Monday.The woman, a ...

New India Co-operative Bank shareholders approve conversion to small finance bank

The New India Co-operative Bank NICB on Monday said its shareholders have decided to convert it into a small finance bank. The move comes after a slew of regulatory changes by the RBI following the Rs 4,500-crore PMC Bank fraud and to ensur...

BMC sanitary inspector held for accepting Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

A sanitary inspector of the Mumbai civic body was arrested on Monday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh for issuing a food license, an ACB official said. Paresh Koregaonkar attached to R South ward was picked up when he was acc...

As trial nears, Trump lawyers call impeachment case 'flimsy'

Washington, Jan 20 AP President Donald Trumps legal team asserted Monday that he did absolutely nothing wrong, calling the impeachment case against him flimsy and a dangerous perversion of the Constitution. The lawyers decried the impeachme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020