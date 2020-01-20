Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Let us in!' African women entrepreneurs implore investors at UK business event

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 23:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 23:07 IST
'Let us in!' African women entrepreneurs implore investors at UK business event

By Sarah Shearman LONDON, Jan 20 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - From job creation to clean energy, female African entrepreneurs can add millions of dollars to their economies and deliver positive social change if they are taken more seriously, experts said at British trade event on Monday.

Entrepreneurs from 21 African countries - many of them women - showcased businesses from smart street lighting in Nigeria to environmentally friendly breweries in Kenya aimed at making profit and doing good at the inaugural UK-Africa Investment Summit in London. Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a pitch for Britain to be "investment partner of choice for Africa" at the conference, days before his country leaves the European Union.

But female entrepreneurs from African countries including Uganda and Zambia said they needed to benefit from the same opportunities as men for their continent's ambitious development goals to be realised. "It is not just about men-run and owned businesses... the whole team has to play," said Monica Musonda, founder of Java Foods, a Zambia-based food manufacturer that aims to tackle malnutrition.

"We have to scale and make women-run businesses profitable because they create impact, create jobs and they also contribute to development," she said. Africa has the highest concentration of female entrepreneurs, accounting for almost a third of all businesses on the continent, said a British government statement.

It is the only region in the world where more women than men choose to become entrepreneurs, according to World Bank figures which show that African women are half as likely as men to hold salaried jobs. Yet female-led businesses tend to be smaller and their owners often struggle to secure technical support and investment.

Musonda said it took her longer to get her company manufacturing affordable and nutrient-enriched food like noodles off the ground because of her gender. African women striving for social impact through their businesses are increasingly "part of the conversation," said Tatu Gatere, co-Founder of BuildHer, a Nairobi-based social enterprise that helps disadvantaged women get construction jobs.

"They are often the pioneers of community, if you help women you have a trickle down effect to children and families," she said. Investors are paying more attention to women led-businesses, said Krisztina Tora, chief market development officer at the Global Steering Group for Impact Investment, an industry body.

A major hurdle remains, though, which is not specific to Africa: "investors tend to invest (internationally) in people that look like them – white expatriates educated in the U.S.," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. "It is not only a challenge for women but the whole industry to get beyond their comfort zone to look at what is creating impact rather than who looks like them." Ahead of the summit, Britain announced plans to provide female entrepreneurs in Africa with 3.5 million pounds ($4.24 million) to help with business advice and mentoring.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

Watch: Mangaluru airport bomb defused in controlled explosion; pictures of suspect released

How will Singtel be affected by Indian Supreme Court denial of telcos petition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

TDP chief, 17 MLAs taken in police custody

Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu and at least 17 MLAs of his party were taken in police custody late on Monday as they tried to conduct a foot march from the state assembly to nearby Mandadam village in violation of prohibit...

Delhi polls: Cong releases 2nd list of 7 candidates, Romesh Sabharwal pitted against Kejriwal

The Congress on Monday released a list of seven more candidates for the Delhi Assembly polls, fielding Romesh Sabharwal from New Delhi seat against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The party has already released a list of 54 candidates on Sa...

UPDATE 1-Pompeo says more U.S. action coming to support Venezuelan opposition leader

There will be more action by the United States to support Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday, after meeting with Guaido on the sidelines of a regional conference in Bogota. The South...

BRIEF-Saudi Arabia signs $164 mln deal with China's Shen Gong New Materials

Jan 20 Reuters - Saudi Arabias General Investment Authority has signed a 164 million memorandum of understanding with Chinas Shen Gong New Materials, it said on Twitter. The deal is to develop, in the first of three phases, an intelligence ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020