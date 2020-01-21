Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pessimism at record level among CEOs: PwC survey

  • PTI
  • |
  • Davos
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 10:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 10:09 IST
Pessimism at record level among CEOs: PwC survey

A record level of pessimism has creeped into the CEOs across the world regarding the worldwide economic growth, a much sought after survey showed here on the first evening of the WEF annual meeting. For the first time, more than half of the CEOs surveyed by global consultancy PwC said they believe the rate of global GDP growth will decline.

In comparison, the survey had found a record level of optimism among CEOs two years ago in 2018. In the latest survey, only 27 per cent of CEOs said they are 'very confident' in their prospects for revenue growth in 2020, a low level not seen since 2009.

The survey covered nearly 1,600 CEOs in 83 territories. While 53 per cent projected a decline in global economic growth (up sharply from 29 per cent last year), only 22 per cent expected improvement (down from 42 per cent).

In 2018, a record high of 57 per cent had expected improvement in global GDP. China was the only major economy where CEO confidence has gone up regarding 2020 revenue growth prospects of their companies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

Watch: Mangaluru airport bomb defused in controlled explosion; pictures of suspect released

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Savaari Car Rentals experiences impressive growth in 2019

Bengaluru Karnataka India Jan 21 ANIPRNewswire 2019 was a watershed year for Savaari Car Rentals. The online aggregator, which is Indias largest intercity cab service, grew at a record pace, expanded the number of cities it serviced, launch...

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Future uncertain for Sharapova after early Melbourne exit

Former champion Maria Sharapova made her earliest Australian Open exit in a decade on Tuesday and said she was unsure whether her troublesome shoulder injury would allow her to return next year. In the main draw on a wild card with a world ...

Mbappe dreams of 'Champions League, Euro 2020 and Olympic treble'

Bagnolet France, Jan 21 AFP Kylian Mbappe says he is dreaming of helping Paris Saint-Germain win a first Champions League trophy this year, as well as leading France to the title at Euro 2020 and the Olympic Games in Tokyo. The 21-year-old ...

Telcos move plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 lakh Cr statutory dues

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to list next week the fresh pleas of telecom firms, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Tata Teleservices, seeking a fresh schedule of payment of statutory dues to the tune of Rs 1.47 lakh crore to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020