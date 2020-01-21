Hindustan Zinc stock falls over 2 pc after Q3 results

Shares of Hindustan Zinc on Tuesday shed over 2 per cent after the company reported a 26.7 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 1,620 crore for the December 2019 quarter. The stock opened at Rs 214 and slumped 2.19 per cent over previous close to Rs 211.75 on the BSE.

On the NSE, the scrip lost 2.17 per cent to Rs 211.65. The company on Monday posted a 26.7 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 1,620 crore for the December 2019 quarter.

Net profit in the year-ago period was Rs 2,211 crore, the company said in a BSE filing. Total income during October-December dropped to Rs 5,117 crore as compared to Rs 6,090 crore in the year-ago quarter, the firm said.

