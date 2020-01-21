Left Menu
Development News Edition

Economic slowdown to hit insurance premium collections: Moody's

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 17:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 17:12 IST
Economic slowdown to hit insurance premium collections: Moody's

Despite low penetration, the ongoing economic slowdown will impact insurance premium collections over the next two to three years, global ratings agency Moody's Investors Service said on Tuesday. The total insurance premium collected slowed down marginally for the year-ended March 2019, while the dip in growth was much sharper for general insurance, it said in a report.

The report comes at a time when India's GDP growth is estimated to have slowed down to a decadal low of 5 per cent in 2019-20 as per official estimates. The International Monetary Fund has pegged the number at 4.8 per cent and expects it to pull down global growth as well.

"We expect India's more moderate economic expansion to result in slower (re)insurance premium growth over the next 2-3 years," the rating agency said in its report. Total insurance premium grew 11.3 per cent in 2018-19 as against 11.5 per cent in the year-ago period due to a slowdown in economic growth, while the same for general insurance, which amounts for a fourth of the overall industry, was sharper at 12.5 per cent from 17.6 per cent a year before, it said.

The agency, however, said that low penetration points to further growth penetration in the Indian market from a long term perspective. As the middle class expands, there will be a greater scope for insurance companies, it said, pointing out that the penetration stood at 3.7 per cent in 2018, which is low as compared to developed markets such as UK at 10.6 per cent and the US at 7.1 per cent.

Health premiums in particular are likely to continue to increase as a result of the launch of Ayushman Bharat or National Health Protection Mission in September 2018, which aims to give a cover of Rs 5 lakh for 100 million families, it said. Moody's, however, said that the approach adopted by a majority 23 states is "less favourable" to insurers than the alternative insurance model, where government funds are paid to insurers in the form of premiums.

Insurers may nonetheless be involved in trust funds as India's states have the option of a hybrid model in which insurance protection is purchased for claims in excess of given limits, it added. The agency also noted that the changes in foreign ownership caps are credit positive for the sector and added that new reinsurance regulations will benefit non-life insurers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

Watch: Mangaluru airport bomb defused in controlled explosion; pictures of suspect released

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

France to train Indian flight surgeons for Gaganyaan mission

France will train Indian flight surgeons to enable them to monitor the health of astronauts selected for the ambitious human space mission Gaganyaan, officials said on Tuesday. The two-week training is a critical aspect of the Gaganyaan pr...

Have factored in possible operational challenges from having all-economy aircraft: Vistara CEO

Some of the 50 aircraft that will join the Vistaras fleet over the next three years will have just economy-class seats and the airline has factored in operational challenges that may arise from having planes with different class configurati...

EXCLUSIVE-BP pulls out of Iraq's Kirkuk field as expansion plans stall

BP has pulled out of Iraqs giant Kirkuk oilfield after its 100 million exploration contract expired with no agreement on the fields expansion, dealing a fresh blow to Iraqs hopes to increase its oil output, three sources told Reuters. The m...

DAVOS-Trump calls for more overseas investment in U.S. as impeachment trial begins

Thousands of miles from his Washington impeachment trial, President Donald Trump took centre stage at Davos to tout the success of the U.S. economy, while criticising the U.S. Federal Reserve on Tuesday. Trump, marking his second meeting of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020