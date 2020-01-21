World Bank Group EDs committed to supporting Egypt's development priorities

A World Bank Group delegation of Executive Directors concluded a four-day visit to Egypt today, expressing its commitment to continue supporting Egypt's development priorities.

During its visit, the delegation met with H.E. President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, H.E. Prime Minister Dr. Moustafa Madbouli, the World Bank Governor for Egypt and Minister for International Cooperation, Dr. Rania Al-Mashat, and senior members of Egypt's government. They also met with project beneficiaries, young entrepreneurs, representatives from the private sector, members of think tanks and women leaders, development partners and media representatives.

"We are keen to support the government's next wave of economic reforms and place the focus on enabling private sector investment and job creation, and human capital development and social protection," said Merza Hasan, the World Bank Executive Director representing Kuwait, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Libya, the Maldives, Oman, Qatar, Syria, the United Arab Emirates, and Yemen. "In Upper Egypt, we experienced firsthand the progress and results of World Bank Group-supported projects and saw how they are creating better opportunities for Egyptians and promoting inclusive and sustainable development."

In Aswan, the delegation visited the world's largest single-location solar power park of Benban park, which is supported by the World Bank Group. Benban houses 32 solar power plants that will generate up to 1800 MWp of power, serve over 800,000 residents, and generate more than 10,000 jobs during construction and 4,000 sustainable jobs thereafter.

The delegation visited other projects supported by the World Bank Group in Aswan to see the impact of the Takaful & Karama cash transfer program and of a health unit falling under the Transforming Egypt's Healthcare System Project. It also met entrepreneurs, mostly women, who are benefiting from the Promoting Innovation for Inclusive Financial Access Small and Medium Enterprise Project.

