Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pankaj Kalra appointed CFO, Head of Strategy of Essar Exploration & Production

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 17:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 17:30 IST
Pankaj Kalra appointed CFO, Head of Strategy of Essar Exploration & Production

Ruia-family controlled Essar Global Fund Ltd (EGFL) on Tuesday announced the appointment of Pankaj Kalra as Chief Financial Officer and Head-Strategy, Essar Exploration & Production Ltd Mauritius (EEPLM). EEPLM is the downstream energy arm of the Essar Group and a key portfolio company of EGFL.

"Kalra will be responsible for overseeing the strategic financial management of EEPLM and its subsidiaries," the company said in a statement. "In this critical leadership role, he will be involved in driving financial performance and bringing added rigour to financial and investment decisions." Part of his remit would also be to lead EEPLM's M&A strategy, areas of financial strategy, performance management, large and complex financing, M&A (including divestments), risk management, reporting and controlling, investor relations and taxation, it said.

Additionally, he will lead the Board of Directors of EEPLM and its subsidiaries. Prior to joining Essar, Kalra was the CFO of Cairn Oil & Gas and has been associated with Reliance, Aircel, Idea, American Tower and EY. He is a rank holder Chartered Accountant and a Company Secretary, with a bachelor's degree in commerce from SRCC.

EEPLM is an early-stage developer, focussed primarily on oil & gas exploration. Its global portfolio includes conventional acreages that have a resource base of 3.4 billion barrels of oil equivalent (bboe) and recoverable of 1.7 bboe, as well as unconventional hydrocarbon acreages with a resource base of 15 TCF of gas and recoverable of 5 TCF. Until date, EGFL has invested USD 1.1 billion in EEPLM.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

COLUMN-Plunging U.S. gas prices intensify squeeze on coal: Kemp

U.S. coal-fired power plants are facing the perfect storm, with a mild winter and slumping natural gas prices adding to their long-term problems with competitiveness and pushing more towards retirement.Warm weather is sapping total demand f...

Delhi Court extends ED custody of NRI businessman in money laundering case against Robert Vadra

A Delhi court Tuesday extended by three days the custodial interrogation of NRI businessman C C Thampi, arrested by the ED in connection with money laundering probe against Robert Vadra in a case related to acquisition of alleged illegal as...

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fourth seed Medvedev outlasts Tiafoe to advance in Melbourne

Fourth seed Daniil Medvedev of Russia held his nerve in a war of attrition against American Frances Tiafoe to register a 6-3 4-6 6-4 6-2 victory in the first round of the Australian Open on Tuesday.American great John McEnroe recently tippe...

Odd News Roundup:

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Doctor TikTok-ed off with injured All Blacks lose forward SaveaInjured All Blacks lose forward Ardie Savea has been ordered to curb his use of the social media platform TikTok as he recovers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020