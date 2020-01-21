Left Menu
Development News Edition

New product launches to help sustain sales momentum next fiscal: Hyundai

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 19:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 19:06 IST
New product launches to help sustain sales momentum next fiscal: Hyundai

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) expects new product launches to help the company sustain sales momentum next fiscal even as it sees short-term challenge to demand after BS-VI norms come into effect from April 1, a top company official said. The company, whose market share has increased by 1 per cent this year despite a 7 per cent de-growth in overall volume, is also gearing up to cater to diesel vehicle demand with main rival Maruti Suzuki India walking out of the segment.

"Last year (2019-20) has been a very challenging period not only for us but for the entire industry. We witnessed a de-growth despite launching products like Venue and Kona. Our annual volume de-grew by 7 per cent last year, but still our situation was better than the industry," HMIL MD and CEO SS Kim told PTI. On company's outlook for next fiscal, he added: "We strongly believe that the sales momentum can be carried forward in coming year as well because we are launching Aura, new Creta shortly and other products as well...I believe we can outperform and can do better in coming year as well."

Kim said the auto industry would not be impacted much even with vehicle prices going up due to adoption of new regulatory mechanisms. "From price perspective, due to change in regulations, cost will increase and it will have some negative impact on the demand. But at the same time, there will be customers who would like to opt for new technology and would help in increase in sales as well," he noted.

When asked about the entry of Chinese automakers in the country and its impact on established players like HMIL, Kim said, "The difference between us and them is that while they are bringing their existing products, we have been developing products specifically for the Indian market." "We have developed products like Venue keeping in mind Indian customer. We make products after understanding the unique requirements of customers here. That is the main difference. Besides, we are present here for over two decades now and have established a wide sales network," he added.

Besides SAIC-owned MG Motor, which is already established in the country, few other Chinese automakers like Great Wall Motor Company and First Automotive Works (FAW) are likely to announce their entry into Indian auto market in the upcoming Auto Expo. When asked to comment on increase in competition in the electric vehicle (EV) segment with the entry of Chinese companies, Kim said that HMIL has globally accepted products which could be introduced in the country.

"The Chinese OEMs sell most of their electric vehicle volume in China, but in our case we are selling in Europe, US and many other advanced markets. We can bring globally accepted EVs into the market and at the same time we are also developing mass market EV especially for this market," he added. The mass market EV will be developed according to the needs of the Indian customer, Kim noted, adding that the company has already initiated work on the project.

HMIL has already sold 300 units of Kona Electric and has also received additional bookings for 400 units, he said. Besides, the company would continue to offer diesel vehicles as there would be much bigger demand for such vehicles after Maruti Suzuki getting out of the equation, Kim said.

The company would try "not to surprise" customers with pricing for BS-VI diesel cars, he noted. "Our R&D and procurement teams are working at ways to reduce cost as we would like to give affordable solution to the customers," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Dry weather with fog at few places in UP; Churk records 4.6 deg C

The weather was mainly dry and dense fog occurred at a few places in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. According to the Meteorological MeT Department, cold wave conditions occurred at isolated places over the state.The weather is most likely to rem...

Nadda holds meeting with BJP gen secretaries

A day after his election as BJP president, J P Nadda on Tuesday held a meeting with the partys general secretaries to take stock of the ongoing organisational campaign in support of the amended citizenship law. It was Naddas first meeting w...

Zimbabwe to host Africa Regional Forum on Sustainable Development from 24-27 Feb

Zimbabwe is ready to host the Sixth Africa Regional Forum on Sustainable Development ARFSD that will be held in Victoria Falls from 24 to 27 February under the theme 2030-2030 A Decade to Deliver a Transformed and Prosperous Africa through ...

Democrats: Trump lawyer Cipollone a material witness in impeachment trial

Democrats who will argue the case to remove President Donald Trump from office demanded on Tuesday that Trumps personal lawyer Pat Cipollone discloses any first-hand knowledge he has of evidence he will present in the Senates impeachment tr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020