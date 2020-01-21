Left Menu
HCL Technologies launches dedicated Microsoft biz unit

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 21-01-2020 19:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 19:32 IST
HCL Technologies on Tuesday said it has set up a dedicated business unit focused on Microsoft's technologies. The new unit will extend Microsoft's offerings of business applications, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft Azure, loT, and artificial intelligence/machine learning as well as help employees accomplish more in the modern workplace with Microsoft 365 and Windows 10, a statement said.

The HCL Microsoft Business Unit will create intellectual property extending the Microsoft platform for customer-specific scenarios and will also provide additional support to clients in the financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail, and travel industries, it added. The business unit will bring together more than 5,500 professionals, reaching more than 2,000 customers, the statement said.

"The HCL Microsoft Business Unit is the next phase to bolster HCL's successful and long-standing relationship with Microsoft. Increasingly, customers are making bold strides, incorporating loT solutions with machine learning for analytics, running this solution in the public cloud and supported by CRM," Kalyan Kumar, Corporate Vice President and CTO for IT Services of HCL Technologies, said. The unit will be spearheaded by Don Jones, who brings over 20 years of Microsoft experience, having created numerous successful solutions and go-to market campaigns with Microsoft.

