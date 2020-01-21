Left Menu
Six startups from East raise Rs 6 cr in TiECON Kolkata 2020

  • Kolkata
  Updated: 21-01-2020 20:00 IST
Six startups from East raise Rs 6 cr in TiECON Kolkata 2020

Six Startup companies from Eastern India have raised an initial funding of around Rs 6 crore from the hot pitch session of TiECON Kolkata 2020, The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) said on Tuesday. 'The Hot Pitch' was hosted in association with IIM Calcutta Innovation Park and The India Angel Network (IAN) wherein over 50 shortlisted startups participated.

"They pitched their business ideas and plans to a preliminary jury and the final 12 companies got a chance to pitch their business plans to Angel Investors from Indian Angel Network as well as number of top VCs across India," a statement said. Six Startup companies from Eastern India have raised an initial funding of around INR 6 crore from the hot pitch session.

Sabse Sasta Dukan, Master Mentors, myElsa, Majdoor Mera Naam, Ezy Mov and Technixia were the six startups that raised the early funding out of a total of 900 applications that were registered for the hot pitch session..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

