Left Menu
Development News Edition

WEF, partners launch 1t.org to support efforts to grow, conserve 1 trillion trees globally

  • PTI
  • |
  • Davos
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 20:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 20:10 IST
WEF, partners launch 1t.org to support efforts to grow, conserve 1 trillion trees globally

The World Economic Forum along with various partners on Tuesday launched 1t.org, a multi-stakeholder effort to support efforts to grow, restore and conserve one trillion trees around the world. 1t.org is a platform for leading governments, businesses, civil society and ecopreneurs committed to restoring and reforesting the planet.

The plan, outlined at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 here by the Forum's Founder and Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab, represents a major initiative in the global effort to tackle the climate change and biodiversity crises. "The next decade must see unprecedented levels of collaboration if we are to meet global climate, biodiversity and Sustainable Development Goals," Schwab said.

The scheme was also endorsed by US President Donald Trump. In a special address at the summit, Trump said: "I am pleased to announce that the United States will join the 1 Trillion Trees initiative being launched here at the World Economic Forum. We will continue to show strong leadership in restoring, growing and better managing our trees and our forests."

The platform is being set up with the initial financial support of the Salesforce (CRM) Chairman Marc Benioff and his wife, Lynne Benioff. Marc Benioff said: "We are facing a planetary climate crisis and trees are one of the most effective ways to sequester carbon and stop the worst effects of climate change."

Benioff further added that "in support of the 1t.org mission, Salesforce has set a goal to support and mobilize the conservation and restoration of 100 million trees over the next decade." Many initiatives and organisations are working to conserve and restore forests at scale, such as the Bonn Challenge, the Global Partnership for Forest Landscape Restoration, and the work of many environmental NGOs like American Forests, or the Trillion Trees Initiative (led by Birdlife International, WCS and WWF UK).

1t.org offers an opportunity to help join-up these initiatives in a unifying platform and provide support in critical areas, including the mobilization of funds and political support, WEF said. "The 1t.org platform convened by the World Economic Forum provides a global public-private action platform to help translate these commitments and accelerate reforestation, restoration and conservation of forests," said Inger Andersen, Executive Director of the UN Environment Programme (UNEP).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Germany launches raids over suspected Mitsubishi diesel fraud

German prosecutors on Tuesday said they were searching business premises across the country as part of an investigation into suspected diesel emissions cheating involving Mitsubishi cars. Frankfurt prosecutors said they had opened a fraud i...

The Titanic will now be protected by a treaty between US and UK

The wreckage of the Titanic will now be protected under a momentous treaty between the US and UK governments, 107 years after the mammoth ship hit an iceberg and sank to the bottom of the North Atlantic Ocean on its maiden voyage. The inter...

UK Opposition MPs raise concern over CAA, impact on NRIs

A group of Opposition MPs in the UK organized a meeting in the House of Commons complex and discussed the implications of the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act CAA and its impact on NRIs. The event, hosted by East London Labour MP Steph...

U-19 World Cup: India outplay Japan by 10 wickets in mismatch, qualify for QF

Defending champions India outclassed debutants Japan by 10 wickets in their second match to secure a spot in the quarterfinals of the ICC U-19 World Cup here on Tuesday. Opting to field first, four-time champions India bowled out a hapless ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020