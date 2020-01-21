WEF, partners launch 1t.org to support efforts to grow, conserve 1 trillion trees globally

The World Economic Forum along with various partners on Tuesday launched 1t.org, a multi-stakeholder effort to support efforts to grow, restore and conserve one trillion trees around the world. 1t.org is a platform for leading governments, businesses, civil society and ecopreneurs committed to restoring and reforesting the planet.

The plan, outlined at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 here by the Forum's Founder and Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab, represents a major initiative in the global effort to tackle the climate change and biodiversity crises. "The next decade must see unprecedented levels of collaboration if we are to meet global climate, biodiversity and Sustainable Development Goals," Schwab said.

The scheme was also endorsed by US President Donald Trump. In a special address at the summit, Trump said: "I am pleased to announce that the United States will join the 1 Trillion Trees initiative being launched here at the World Economic Forum. We will continue to show strong leadership in restoring, growing and better managing our trees and our forests."

The platform is being set up with the initial financial support of the Salesforce (CRM) Chairman Marc Benioff and his wife, Lynne Benioff. Marc Benioff said: "We are facing a planetary climate crisis and trees are one of the most effective ways to sequester carbon and stop the worst effects of climate change."

Benioff further added that "in support of the 1t.org mission, Salesforce has set a goal to support and mobilize the conservation and restoration of 100 million trees over the next decade." Many initiatives and organisations are working to conserve and restore forests at scale, such as the Bonn Challenge, the Global Partnership for Forest Landscape Restoration, and the work of many environmental NGOs like American Forests, or the Trillion Trees Initiative (led by Birdlife International, WCS and WWF UK).

1t.org offers an opportunity to help join-up these initiatives in a unifying platform and provide support in critical areas, including the mobilization of funds and political support, WEF said. "The 1t.org platform convened by the World Economic Forum provides a global public-private action platform to help translate these commitments and accelerate reforestation, restoration and conservation of forests," said Inger Andersen, Executive Director of the UN Environment Programme (UNEP).

