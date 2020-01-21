Necsa appointments: New board members appointed; David Nicholls to chair

South Africa's energy minister Gwede Mantashe has appointed seven board members at state nuclear firm Necsa, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy said in a statement on Tuesday.

The appointments follow the resignation last week of Necsa's remaining board members.

Eskom's former chief nuclear officer David Nicholls will chair the new Necsa board.

