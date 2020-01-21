Left Menu
Development News Edition

Allcargo acquires nearly 13 per cent stake in Gati

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 21:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 21:02 IST
Allcargo acquires nearly 13 per cent stake in Gati

Allcargo Logistics on Tuesday said it has acquired about 13 per cent stake in express distribution and supply chain solutions provider Gati Ltd. It said that the firm is well on track to complete the process to acquire 44.5 per cent stake in Gati.

"In line with the approval by Gati's shareholders at the EGM (extraordinary general meeting) on the January 7, 2020, the board of Gati today (on Tuesday) allotted 1.33 crore shares at Rs 75 apiece to Allcargo by way of preferential allotment," Allcargo said in a statement. As part of this preferential allotment process, Allcargo has already infused Rs 100 crore into Gati, it said.

The preferential allotment, it said, would result in Allcargo acquiring 10.91 per cent stake in Gati. Allcargo had acquired 27 lakh shares in Gati in the previous week through open market purchases.

"After these transactions, Allcargo owns close to 13 per cent stake in Gati, which makes it the single-largest shareholder of Gati. Hundred per cent of the capital required to fund the open offer (Rs 238 crore) has been deposited into an escrow account set up as per Sebi norms, for open offer transaction," the statement said. Allcargo said it is confident of closing this transaction as per regulatory norms and process of law and with due consideration to compliance and governance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

UK government suffers fourth defeat on Brexit legislation in House of Lords

Prime Minister Boris Johnsons government suffered a fourth defeat on its Brexit legislation when members of parliaments upper chamber voted on Tuesday to ensure protections for child refugees after Britain leaves the European Union. Johnson...

Punjab CM dares Akalis to quit NDA alliance; SAD hits back

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday dared the SAD to quit the NDA at the Centre, a day after the party decided not to contest the Delhi assembly polls on being told by the BJP to change its stance over the amended Citizenship A...

New Lebanon government agreed, announcement due soon - sources

Agreement has been reached on a new Lebanese government of 20 ministers, including economist Ghazi Wazni as finance minister, two senior political sources told Reuters on Tuesday.One of the sources said the government, which is needed to ta...

Stringent security arrangements in place for visiting Bangladesh cricketers

A bevy of security and intelligence officials will accompany Bangladesh cricketers throughout the three-match T20 series in Pakistan as fool-proof security arrangements have been made for the tour, beginning in Lahore from Friday. An offici...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020