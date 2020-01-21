Left Menu
Development News Edition

Meghalaya govt pushing entrepreneurship, says CM at startup

  • PTI
  • |
  • Shillong
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 22:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 22:08 IST
Meghalaya govt pushing entrepreneurship, says CM at startup

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said on Tuesday that his government is pushing entrepreneurship by recognising, motivating and creating strategies to support youths of the state. Speaking at the Meghalaya Entrepreneurship and Startup Summit 2020, he said young entrepreneurs should not give up in the face of challenges and move forward with passion in whatever they do.

"The government has started many programmes to push entrepreneurship in the state by recognising, motivating and creating strategies to ensure that different levels of entrepreneurs are identified and guided as they move forward in a life of entrepreneurship," Sangma said. He said that there are many other fields in the Northeast, besides agriculture and tourism that can be worked on and music is one such sector.

"Meghalaya and the Northeast have great talent in music and music incubators can create value out of this," he said. He further said that the government through its different programmes would provide suitable platforms for the entrepreneurs to create opportunities and link them to stakeholders.

NITI Ayog CEO Amitabh Kant, who was present at the event, said that India is going through the biggest socio- economic transition with a high population of youth as compared to other nations, therefore it is a rare opportunity for disruptions and innovations. "Some innovations across the world are not relevant to India and we need to find solutions to our own problems and our challenges are to provide the right technology to farmers, reuse water, and convert waste into energy," he said.

"Meghalaya is unique and a great value proposition of going back to the roots and creating a product would work well for the statem," he said Kant further said that the NITI Ayog would like to work in partnership with the Meghalaya government to set up tinkering labs in schools across the state, to make it the centre of organic farming and value-added tourism. Meanwhile, the Meghalaya Day was celebrated in a befitting manner across the state with the chief minister addressing the main function at the U Soso Tham auditorium.

In his address, Sangma said that achieving statehood is a moment and a gift to celebrate Meghalaya and recall with gratitude the hard-fought moment while looking back at the selfless sacrifices of the forebears in their pursuit to protect the heritage of lands, culture, traditions, language, history, legacy, rights and responsibilities. As the state celebrates the week-long Meghalaya Day till January 26, Conrad said this is to bring in among the people especially the younger generation a sense of patriotism and love for the state and the nation.

"All of us need to be reminded of how fortunate we are to have our own state and we need to educate the younger generation of how the statehood was achieved and the importance of valuing it," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

DAVOS-Thunberg v Trump: A trillion trees is 'not enough'

Activist Greta Thunberg said on Tuesday planting trees was not enough to address climate change, in an apparent rebuke to a pledge in Davos by U.S. President Donald Trump an hour earlier. Trump dismissed perennial prophets of doom on climat...

Browns WR Beckham undergoes core muscle surgery

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. underwent surgery Tuesday morning to repair a core muscle injury that plagued him throughout this season, the team announced. Dr. Bill Meyers performed the surgery in Philadelphia. A full rec...

UPDATE 1-'Nobody likes him' - Hillary Clinton bashes Bernie Sanders

Hillary Clinton criticized the campaign of her former Democratic presidential rival Bernie Sanders in a new documentary in which she says he was an ineffective U.S. senator who accomplished little because nobody liked him.Clinton also weigh...

UPDATE 3-Iran MP offers reward for killing Trump, U.S. calls it 'ridiculous'

An Iranian lawmaker offered a 3 million reward to anyone who killed U.S. President Donald Trump and said Iran could avoid threats if it had nuclear arms, ISNA news agency reported on Tuesday amid Tehrans latest standoff with Washington. U.S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020