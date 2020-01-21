Meghalaya govt pushing entrepreneurship, says CM at startup

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said on Tuesday that his government is pushing entrepreneurship by recognising, motivating and creating strategies to support youths of the state. Speaking at the Meghalaya Entrepreneurship and Startup Summit 2020, he said young entrepreneurs should not give up in the face of challenges and move forward with passion in whatever they do.

"The government has started many programmes to push entrepreneurship in the state by recognising, motivating and creating strategies to ensure that different levels of entrepreneurs are identified and guided as they move forward in a life of entrepreneurship," Sangma said. He said that there are many other fields in the Northeast, besides agriculture and tourism that can be worked on and music is one such sector.

"Meghalaya and the Northeast have great talent in music and music incubators can create value out of this," he said. He further said that the government through its different programmes would provide suitable platforms for the entrepreneurs to create opportunities and link them to stakeholders.

NITI Ayog CEO Amitabh Kant, who was present at the event, said that India is going through the biggest socio- economic transition with a high population of youth as compared to other nations, therefore it is a rare opportunity for disruptions and innovations. "Some innovations across the world are not relevant to India and we need to find solutions to our own problems and our challenges are to provide the right technology to farmers, reuse water, and convert waste into energy," he said.

"Meghalaya is unique and a great value proposition of going back to the roots and creating a product would work well for the statem," he said Kant further said that the NITI Ayog would like to work in partnership with the Meghalaya government to set up tinkering labs in schools across the state, to make it the centre of organic farming and value-added tourism. Meanwhile, the Meghalaya Day was celebrated in a befitting manner across the state with the chief minister addressing the main function at the U Soso Tham auditorium.

In his address, Sangma said that achieving statehood is a moment and a gift to celebrate Meghalaya and recall with gratitude the hard-fought moment while looking back at the selfless sacrifices of the forebears in their pursuit to protect the heritage of lands, culture, traditions, language, history, legacy, rights and responsibilities. As the state celebrates the week-long Meghalaya Day till January 26, Conrad said this is to bring in among the people especially the younger generation a sense of patriotism and love for the state and the nation.

"All of us need to be reminded of how fortunate we are to have our own state and we need to educate the younger generation of how the statehood was achieved and the importance of valuing it," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.