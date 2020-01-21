Tejas Networks posts loss of Rs 112 cr in Dec quarter

Domestic telecom gear maker Tejas Networks on Tuesday posted a consolidated loss of Rs 112.06 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, mainly on account of dip in sales. The company had posted a profit of Rs 32.84 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Its total income from sales reduced to less than half at Rs 92.85 crore during the reported quarter, from Rs 193.63 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2018-19. Shares of Tejas Networks on Tuesday closed at Rs 90.2 apiece on the BSE, up 1.23 percent compared to the previous close.

