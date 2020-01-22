Left Menu
Power Mech Projects bags orders worth Rs 351 crore

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 10:56 IST
Power Mech Projects on Wednesday announced that it has bagged orders worth Rs 351 crore from state-owned Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) and Jaiprakash Power Ventures. In a filing to BSE, the company said that it has "received letter of award/work orders for....civil and architectural works of all buildings structures and associated works... for 2x660 mw Maitree Rampal Project, Bangladesh... for a total contract price of Rs 211 crore awarded by BHEL."

The project is to be completed in 20 months, the filing said. The company said that it has also received work order for operation and maintenance services for 1320 mw Jaypee Nigrie Super Thermal Power Plant at Nigrie, Madhya Pradesh, for a period of five years for a total contract price of Rs 140 crore awarded by Jaiprakash Power Ventures.

The shares of Power Mech Projects were trading at Rs 729.60 apiece on BSE in morning trade, up 1.62 per cent from the previous close.

