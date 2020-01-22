Left Menu
Brace your bright medical future; counselling by maestro Gaurav Tyagi

In today's competitive world, we all look for good career options, getting established in the respective fields and earning good to be able to afford a luxurious lifestyle has now days become a necessity.

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): In today's competitive world, we all look for good career options, getting established in the respective fields and earning good to be able to afford a luxurious lifestyle has now days become a necessity. The competition begins as and when a child starts its schooling, good and high reputed schools can give children a better future and some amazing career options. This tradition is followed even during graduation and post-graduation days of a person in which choosing the right career options from the right place becomes a mandate.

Since ancient times, we have seen a remarkable change in every field including the medical one in which there are wide range of courses which have like National Eligibility cum Entrance Test which is one of the main exams to enter in any medical field. Choosing the right field for opting the right course creates a lot of confusion and panic amongst the students, here is when Gaurav Tyagi, a Medical Career Counselling Expert, enters to guide medical students to move on the right path of success.

He helps his students in guiding about NEET exam counselling, choosing the eligible college according to score achieved by the candidate, helping the students to fill forms for All India Counselling. Gaurav Tyagi is an expert in PG and UG NEET counselling and helps to build a therapeutic and trusting relationship with the students. NEET PG Counselling was started in 2016 by Gaurav Tyagi, his success ratio till date is 700-800 student's admission in courses like MD, MS and DNB.

"I have more than 12 years of experience in this field and have counselled more than 10,000 students till date. It gives me immense pleasure and honour that I have chosen to guide young chaps of my country in medical as well as other fields," said Gaurav Tyagi, Founder, Career Xpert. "The counselling helps these students to choose the appropriate course from the best college as per the score achieved by them in NEET and various other respective fields. I believe the young generation is very talented these days and are born with a set ambition in their lives, I just support them to channelize their capabilities into the right path and help them grow individually and also do well for their country," added Tyagi.

The counselling facilities of Gaurav Tyagi are not only limited to medical students and NEET candidates but he also provides guidance to the students in various other progressive fields. The counselling of Gaurav Tyagi is not only limited to students present in India rather he also helps students who want to move abroad for their graduation and post-graduation. Details about relevant and approachable colleges varying according to the country-wise interest is given to the students, depending on their TOEFL and IELTS score.

Beginning from the scratch Gaurav Tyagi continuously guides his students unless they pursue a career of their choice identifiably in the medical field. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

