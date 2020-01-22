Left Menu
Smart Group to invest Rs 2,000 cr to open wellness city in Delhi

  PTI
  New Delhi
  Updated: 22-01-2020 13:38 IST
  • Created: 22-01-2020 13:38 IST
B K Modi-led Smart Group plans to invest around Rs 2,000 crore to open a wellness city in Delhi by 2025 as it bets big on the sector globally, a top company official said. The wellness city would be adjacent to Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital in Saket, New Delhi.

"We will be investing around Rs 2,000 crore to open a wellness city in Saket by 2025. It will cater to our concept of 'beyond 100' living, which means a happy, healthy, productive and independent life," Smart Group Founder and Chairman B K Modi told PTI. The wellness city will have 1,400 units of different kinds and will include medical offices, wellness living centres, hotels and wellness treatment centres, he added.

About expansion of the wellness concept in India, Modi said that the group also plans to develop a wellness city near Rampur in Uttar Pradesh. The city will have wellness homes, wellness entertainment facilities, mall, hotels, multiplex, wellness treatment centres, he added. Talking about the concerns of overseas citizens of India on investing in India, Modi said: "I am an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI). I feel there is need to tweak the OCI policy so that it becomes easier to bring investments in India."

Regarding his focus on sector, he said, "I am going to take a lead in wellness. I would want to compete globally and not only in India".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

