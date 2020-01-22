Left Menu
Development News Edition

India falls to 51st position in EIU's Democracy Index

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 15:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 15:47 IST
India falls to 51st position in EIU's Democracy Index

India slipped 10 places to 51st position in the 2019 Democracy Index's global ranking, according to The Economist Intelligence Unit, which cited "erosion of civil liberties" in the country as the primary cause for the downtrend. India's overall score fell from 7.23 in 2018 to 6.90 in the Index that provides a snapshot of the current state of democracy worldwide for 165 independent states and two territories.

On India, the report said, the country dropped ten places in the Democracy Index's global ranking to 51st. The primary cause of the democratic regression was an erosion of civil liberties in the country. The index is based on five categories -- electoral process and pluralism; the functioning of government; political participation; political culture; and civil liberties.

Based on their total score, the countries are classified as one of four types of regime: "full democracy" (scores greater than 8); flawed democracy — scores greater than 6 and less than or equal to 8; hybrid regime — scores greater than 4 and less than or equal to 6; authoritarian regime — scores less than or equal to 4". India was included in the "flawed democracy" category.

Meanwhile, China's score fell to 2.26 in the 2019 index, and the country is now ranked 153rd, close to the bottom of the global rankings. "Over the past year discrimination against minorities, especially in the north-western region of Xinjiang, has intensified. Digital surveillance of the population continued apace in 2019, representing a further constraint on individual freedoms," the report said.

Among other emerging economies, Brazil was ranked 52nd with a score of 6.86, Russia stood at 134th with a score of 3.11. Meanwhile, Pakistan was ranked 108th on the overall list with a score of 4.25, while Sri Lanka was at 69th place with a score of 6.27, Bangladesh (at 80th with 5.88 score).

The overall list was topped by Norway, followed by Iceland and Sweden. Other countries in the top 10 include New Zealand at the fourth place, Finland (5th), Ireland (6th), Denmark (7th), Canada (8th), Australia (9th) and Switzerland (10th). North Korea was at the bottom of the global ranking at 167th place.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

African Energy Chamber welcomes reappointment of Minister Novak

Russias President Vladimir Putin has appointed a new cabinet, keeping key ministers. Amongst those retaining their seats in the office is the countrys energy minister Alexander Novak who played an instrumental role in the oil production dea...

Tanzania president moves to ease fears over election

Tanzanian President John Magufuli has promised this years general election will be free and fair and invited international monitors to observe proceedings amid concerns of a democratic crackdown in the East African nation. Magufulis long-ru...

Tributes paid to Army jawan killed in encounter with militants

The Army paid tributes on Wednesday to Sepoy Rahul Rainswal, who was killed during an encounter with militants in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir a day earlier. In a solemn ceremony at Badamibagh Cantonment, Lt Gen KJS Dhillon, Chinar...

Emerging Markets have to Manage their Finances, so they are not Overexposed to Change

CFA Society India hosted its 10th India Investment Conference in Mumbai Mumbai, Maharashtra, India NewsVoir CFA Society India, in collaboration with CFA Institute, the global association of investment professionals, hosted its 10th India I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020