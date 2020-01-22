Paytm eyes more than double its growth in TN, Kerala: Official Chennai, Jan 22 (PTI): Digital payments firm Paytm, promoted by One97 Communications Ltd, has set a target to achieve more than double its business growth in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, an official said here on Wednesday. The move by the company follows the launch of all-in-one QR Code facility enabling merchants to accept unlimited payments through the company's wallet, Rupay Cards and UPI (unified payments interface).

The company has set a target to achieve more than double business growth in Tamil Nadu and Kerala within a year, company senior vice-president Saurabh Sharma said. "Tamil Nadu and Kerala have witnessed a 50 per cent business growth in last year and we expect significant growth in digital adoption from this region in 2020", he told reporters.

"With the addition of All-in-One QR to this application, we will support the merchants products. We will continue to add new-age banking and financial producs to our Paytm for business application," he said. He said the platform offers a single reconciliation of all payments through its 'Paytm for Business' application.

The company plans to invest in merchant solution for a deeper engagement beyond payments, he said..

