UPDATE 3-Italy bond yields rise on report 5-Star leader quitting, but selloff contained

  Updated: 22-01-2020 16:32 IST
  • Created: 22-01-2020 16:32 IST
Italy's bond yields rose on Wednesday, widening the gap over safer German peers, on reports that Luigi Di Maio will step down as the 5-Star movement's leader, but sentiment stabilised as an imminent collapse of the ruling coalition was seen as unlikely. Di Maio will step down as leader of Italy's co-governing 5-Star movement on Wednesday, a senior party source said. He is also the country's foreign minister.

While his resignation is not expected to bring down the government, it would underscore deep divisions within 5-Star. The populist party, the largest in the ruling coalition, has been hit by rising defections and plummeting poll ratings. Italian government bond yields jumped as much as 8 basis points, as prices tumbled, before pulling back.

The benchmark 10-year Italian bond yield was last up 4 bps on the day at 1.41%, off session highs - suggesting the selloff was contained for now. The closely-watched spread between 10-year yields on Italian bonds and comparable German debt was at 165 bps -- having hit its widest since late December at 169 bps.

"The important point to highlight is that the mood has modestly recovered," said Luca Cazzulani, a rates strategist at UniCredit in Milan. "The initial reaction was to sell because of the heightened political uncertainty but there is no outright link between Di Maio's resignation and a collapse of the government."

Others pointed out that weaker poll ratings for the two parties in the ruling coalition, which includes the left-wing Democratic Party, compared with the far-right League Party, left little motivation to call a fresh vote. "Neither of the two parties currently in government have a major incentive to call early elections," analysts at Rabobank said in a note. "Given this interpretation, we would fade this morning's widening in the Italian bond spread versus Germany."

Still, an election in Italy's Emilia Romagna region this weekend was in focus as the latest gauge of support for Italy's leading political parties. Goldman Sachs analysts point out that the region has been a traditional centre-left stronghold, so a loss by the centre-left could raise concerns over the national government's stability.

In a sign of unease at political developments, the cost of insuring Italian government bonds against the risk of a default rose and Italian banking stocks hit a six-week low. Analysts noted the selloff in Italian bonds was also used as opportunity to move back into the higher-yielding debt market given the fact that much of the European bond market is in negative yield territory.

"BTPs widened at the open but we've seen real money investors buying at those levels," said Carlo Franchini, head of institutional clients at Banca Ifigest in Milan. "Italian bonds are the only ones with a positive yield and this compensates for political volatility." Investors were also wary of changing bond positions aggressively before Thursday's European Central Bank meeting.

The ECB's first meeting of the year is set to bring the formal launch of a strategy review, most likely including a rethink of an inflation goal the bank has failed to meet since 2013. Elsewhere, most other 10-year bond yields were steady on the day. Germany's 10-year Bund yield was flat at around -0.25% .

