Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre approves closure of loss-making Hindustan Fluorocarbons

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on Wednesday approved the closure of Hindustan Fluorocarbons Ltd (HFL) and shutting down its operations to ward off future risks and liabilities.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 17:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 17:38 IST
Centre approves closure of loss-making Hindustan Fluorocarbons
The company has been making losses since 2013-14.. Image Credit: ANI

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on Wednesday approved the closure of Hindustan Fluorocarbons Ltd (HFL) and shutting down its operations to ward off future risks and liabilities. "With the unviable scale of operations, very old plants and technology, and only one revenue-earning product (HCFC-22) but of no strategic significance, the sustainable revival of HFL is not economically viable," said an official statement.

The financial implications of closure involve providing support of Rs 77.20 crore to the company in the form of an interest-free loan for settling closure related liabilities. HFL is a subsidiary company of Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd (HOCL), a Central public sector enterprise under the administrative control of the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals.

The company has been making losses since 2013-14 and has a negative net worth. As on March 31 last year, it had accumulated losses of Rs 62.81 crore and net worth of minus Rs 43.20 crore. The statement said that closure of HFL will not only avoid any future risks and liabilities but also protect the interest and welfare of its employees by separating them through voluntary retirement scheme and voluntary separation scheme.

Disposal of the company's land assets will enable their redeployment for more productive use which can attract both domestic and foreign investments, the statement said. "However, interest and welfare of employees rendered surplus will be protected by payment of all their outstanding salary and statutory dues as per guidelines of the Department of Public Enterprises," it added.

(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Cabinet approves revised estimates of Rs 4,371 cr for setting up permanent campuses for NITs

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Revised Cost Estimates RCE of over Rs 4,371 crore to establish permanent campuses of new National Institutes of Technology NITs till 2022. Cabinet has approved the Revised Cost Estimates for estab...

Over 9,000 passengers from 43 flights screened for novel coronavirus, no cases found: Govt

A total 9,156 passengers from 43 flights were screened for novel coronavirus infection till Tuesday at the seven identified airports including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata,&#160;the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday. Till now, n...

UPDATE 3-Saudi prince helped hack Amazon boss Bezos' phone? Absurd, says minister

Saudi Arabias foreign minister dismissed allegations that the crown prince may have been involved in a plot to hack the phone of Amazon boss Jeff Bezos as absurd on Wednesday, seeking to head off a dispute that could damage the kingdoms rep...

UK steps up checks on flights from China virus centre

Britain on Wednesday enhanced monitoring of flights from the central China city at the heart of a new SARS-like virus that has killed nine people and spread to the United States. Public Health England also raised the risk level of infection...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020