Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bharti Airtel, Western Union tie up for money transfer service

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 19:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 19:03 IST
Bharti Airtel, Western Union tie up for money transfer service

Telecom major Bharti Airtel has partnered with money transfer firm Western Union, wherein the former's payments bank customers can receive international remittances into their accounts, says a joint statement of the companies. The agreement is only for receiving money in Airtel Payments Bank account in India and Airtel Money account in 14 African countries from Western Union.

"Collaborating with Western Union on these two flagship initiatives in both India and Africa reflects Bharti Airtel's keen commitment to transform the quality of lives of millions of people across emerging and developing markets. We are delighted to contribute to the development of a sound and inclusive payments ecosystem in emerging markets to spur financial inclusion and economic growth,” Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal said. The partnership will enable Airtel Payments Bank customer to withdraw money from its authorised 5 lakh outlets.

A Bharti Airtel official said that the service to withdraw money received through Western Union is operational at around 1 lakh outlets in India and it will become available across the country in the next few days. As of September 30, 2019, Western Union money transfer included over 550,000 retail agent locations offering services in more than 200 countries and territories.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-WHO international public health emergencies

World Health Organisation WHO experts met on Wednesday to evaluate whether the new coronavirus outbreak constitutes an international emergency. Only five such emergencies have been declared in the past decade the H1 virus that caused an inf...

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

The CBI on Wednesday arrested an assistant garrison engineer and a junior engineer from the Garrison Engineers office in Dehradun for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000 for clearing bills, officials said. K K Singhal, AGE, and Jahangi...

Force Motors unveils all-new 'Traveller' with BS-VI diesel, electric engine options

Force Motors, the market leader in the inter-city commuter vans space, on Wednesday unveiled an all new premium model of its popular van Traveller with BS-VI diesel powertrain and electric engine options, developed over the past four years ...

I got friends, lovely kids; I've got no complaints: Brad Pitt

Hollywoods heart-throb Brad Pitt, currently basking in the glory of two back-to-back prestigious awards for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, is content with his life. I got friends, I got lovely kids, I like my coffee, I like my d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020