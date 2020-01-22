Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sebi streamlines rights issue process

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 19:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 19:21 IST
Sebi streamlines rights issue process

To streamline the process and reduce the time taken for rights issues by companies, Sebi on Wednesday cut down the period for advance notice given to stock exchanges to three days from the current seven days. The regulator said it has simplified the rights issue process to make it more efficient and effective.

Under the new framework, the period for advance notice to stock exchange has been reduced from at least seven working days to at least three working days (excluding the date of intimation and the record date), for the purpose of rights issue. Besides, the regulator said that issuance of newspaper advertisement disclosing date of completion of dispatch and intimation of same to the exchanges for dissemination on their websites, will be completed at least two days before the date of opening of the issue.

The new framework will be applicable for all rights issues and fast track rights issue where the papers have been filed with the stock exchanges on or after February 14. Sebi said applications for a right issue will be only through ASBA facility as a payment mode, which is investor friendly and enables faster completion of the post issue process. A shareholder is not allowed to withdraw application after the closing date of the issue.

The markets watchdog had come out with a discussion paper in May 2019, under which it had proposed to reduce the overall time taken for rights issue to around 31 days as well as make the application and allotment process more efficient. Currently, rights issue process takes 55-58 days from the time a company decides to launch the issue till listing.

In addition, it had proposed to eliminate the requirement of giving newspaper advertisement and replacing it with intimation to the shareholders through the stock exchanges and e-mail. Under the new process, Sebi said rights entitlements (REs) will be credited to the demat account of shareholders in dematerialised form.

"In the letter of offer and the abridged letter of offer, the issuer need to disclose the process of credit of REs in the demat account and renunciation thereof," it added. In the process, the REs with a separate ISIN (International Securities Identification Numbers) shall be credited to the demat account of the shareholders before the date of opening of the issue, against the shares held by them as on the record date.

ISIN are used to number specific securities. Physical shareholders shall be required to provide their demat account details to issuer for credit of REs within two working days prior to the issue closing date, such that credit of REs in their demat account takes place at least one day before the closing date.

With regard to trading of dematerialised REs on stock exchange platform, Sebi said such REs will be traded on secondary market platform of exchanges, with T+2 rolling settlement, similar to the equity shares. Trading in REs on the secondary market platform of stock exchanges will begin along with the opening of the issue and will be closed at least four days prior to the closure of the rights issue.

"Investors holding REs in dematerialized mode shall be able to renounce their entitlements by trading on stock exchange platform or off-market transfer. Such trades will be settled by transferring dematerialised REs through depository mechanism, in the same manner as done for all other types of securities," Sebi noted. In respect of allotment process, Sebi said after reconciliation of valid ASBA applications, funds blocked and REs demat holding list, the registrar will have to finalise allocation of securities offered through rights offering.

"Registrar shall credit the shares to the respective demat accounts of the applicants based on basis of allotment approved by the designated stock exchange and shall issue instructions to unblock bank accounts wherever necessary,"it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Sebi

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Leverage the features of a Bajaj Finance FD to build your savings

Pune Maharashtra India, Jan 22 ANIBusinessWire India Savings are the product of good financial management and for you to have easy access to them while beating inflation, its best to employ a reliable and rewarding vehicle such as a fixed d...

Algeria to host foreign ministers on Libya crisis

Algeria will on Thursday host foreign affairs ministers from countries bordering Libya to discuss the conflict there, the foreign ministry said in a statement. Ministers from Egypt, Tunisia, Sudan, Chad, Mali and Niger will visit Algiers a ...

After tax spat with U.S., UK says additional tariffs would hurt businesses and consumers

Additional tariffs between Britain and the United States would not be in the interests of businesses and consumers, Prime Minister Boris Johnsons spokesman said on Wednesday, after the United States warned of retaliation to a planned digita...

Assam problem of CAA is different from rest of the country, says SC

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that Assams problem is different from rest of the country as the earlier cut off date for citizenship was March 24, 1971, which under the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA has been extended to December 31, 20...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020