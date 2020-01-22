Left Menu
Development News Edition

Afghan Prez bullish on economy, says fight against terror in right direction

  • PTI
  • |
  • Davos
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 20:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 19:58 IST
Afghan Prez bullish on economy, says fight against terror in right direction
Afghanistan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani Image Credit: Flickr

Sounding bullish on economic growth prospects of his war-hit country, Afghanistan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani said on Wednesday the fight against terror is going on in the right direction and it's time to develop the country's "richness". "It's been five years and despite all the gloom and doom predictions that we will collapse, we are still there. We have taken over areas after areas from the Taliban. Security is a problem but the direction we are going in is the right direction," Ghani said at the WEF 2020 here.

On US troops, the president said the key issue is the bilateral understanding between Afghanistan and the US and the numbers can change. Asked whether he expects full withdrawal of US troops, he said, "Of course.... there is uncertainty... The key question is what is the terror threat? The nonstate actors are responsible.

He also said he has no problems dealing with US President Donald Trump. "I'm among the few leaders who have an excellent relationship with him." Asked whether talks with the Taliban is an option, Ghani said negotiation is a means and what matters the most is that Afghan people desire the end of violence.

"Afghan society has seen so much violence for such a long time. Taliban's power is negative that is derived from violence. We need to engage," he said. "In the last five years, we have shown that abandonment is not in our vocabulary. We have shown resilience.

"Now we need to develop the richness of our country. A key is our human capital with significant women participation and we also have immense potential in renewable energy. We need to accept that 40 years of violence has taken its toll. We need to move beyond this now. There is an agricultural revolution underway." He said Asia is emerging as a concept and Afghanistan is the key connection for all of Asia.

"We need to think regionally and we need to think globally," he said. He rejected the perception of a growing relationship with Russia. "That's a misperception. They have not made any investment, though we wish they had."

Ghani has been President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan since 2014, following a career in politics and international development. He had also taken part in a special session at the WEF annual meeting in 2019 in Davos.

Afghanistan's GDP growth has remained at 2.7 percent for the last few years but is expected to break above the 3 percent mark in 2020, according to the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Germany returns Nazi art from Gurlitt trove to French family

Germany on Wednesday returned three art works to a descendant of a Jewish French collector who owned them until his death in 1941 in Nazi-occupied France.Two of the pictures came from a trove of works held by Cornelius Gurlitt, which was di...

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

So far, Song Joong-Kis name created headline mainly due to his divorce with Song Hye-Kyo. Their legal split not only disappointed their global fans and lovers, it also became a topic of discussion and continued for several months. However, ...

This month's Mann ki Baat at 6 pm on Jan 26

The first Mann ki Baat monthly radio show of this year will be aired on Republic Day. This time, Prime Minister Narendra Modis address will take place at 6.00 PM instead of the usual 11.00 AM.The timing has been changed due to the Republic ...

Farm labourer electrocuted to death

A 48-year-old farm labourer was killed after he got electrocuted on early Wednesday while rescuing a wild boar trapped in a live wire in Mangali village in Maharashtras Chandrapur district, a Forest official said. A cow and the wild boar w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020