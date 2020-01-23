Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks edge up, oil drops as China virus worries abate

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 03:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 03:19 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks edge up, oil drops as China virus worries abate

World stock markets gained back some ground on Wednesday as investors took heart from measures to curb the spread of a flu-like virus from China, while oil prices tumbled on a forecast for a market surplus. Worries about contagion of the coronavirus and its effect on the global economy, particularly as millions in China travel for upcoming Lunar New Year festivities, had knocked the world's top equity markets off record peaks.

Deaths from the coronavirus rose to 17 on Wednesday, with more than 540 cases confirmed. Cases of the previously unknown virus have emerged as far away as the United States. The outbreak revived memories of the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) epidemic in 2002-03, a virus outbreak that killed nearly 800 people worldwide and hit Hong Kong's economy particularly hard.

But China's response to the coronavirus outbreak, including some travel restrictions and regular updates by the government, reassured some investors. "The call here is not that the virus is done or nipped in the bud by any means," said Kay Van-Petersen, global macro strategist at Saxo Capital Markets. "But there have been no big further reported outbreaks, and the response from the Chinese authorities has been very, very positive."

On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 stock index ended nominally higher after touching a record earlier in the session. Among currencies, the safe-haven Japanese yen and the Swiss franc were little changed against the dollar as worries over the virus abated.

China's coronavirus had some lingering effects on oil markets. Concerns of dropping demand, along with a forecast of a market surplus from the International Energy Agency, pushed down crude prices. Brent crude ended down $1.38, or 2.1%, at $63.21 while U.S. crude fell $1.64, or 2.8%, to settle at $56.74.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 9.77 points, or 0.03%, to 29,186.27, the S&P 500 gained 0.96 points, or 0.03%, to 3,321.75, and the Nasdaq Composite added 12.96 points, or 0.14%, to 9,383.77. U.S. 2-year, 10-year and 30-year Treasury yields were little changed. Earlier, they hit two-week lows after the Bank of Canada held interest rates steady and opened the door for possible easing amid an economic slowdown, rekindling worries about global growth.

"For Canada to sort of change its outlook fairly quickly opens up the possibility that easing could occur elsewhere too," said Jim Vogel, senior rates strategist at FHN Financial in Memphis. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were little changed in price to yield 1.7691%, from 1.769% late on Tuesday.

Across the Atlantic, Italian government bonds had their biggest sell-off in a month after reports the leader of the country's co-governing 5-Star movement had resigned. The pan-European STOXX 600 equity index lost 0.08%, and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.10%. Emerging market stocks rose 0.58%.

The dollar index fell 0.01%, with the euro up 0.07% to $1.109. The Japanese yen strengthened 0.01% versus the greenback at 109.88 per dollar, while sterling was last trading at $1.3135, up 0.67%.

Spot gold added 0.04% to $1,558.35 an ounce.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

Delhi HC adjourns plea seeking enhancement of PMC Bank withdrawal limit

Hong Kong Wuhan virus outbreak: Man quarantined; other passengers to be observed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Utah bans LGBTQ conversion therapy for children

Utah has become the 19th U.S. state to ban conversion therapy aimed at changing sexual orientation or gender identity in lesbian, gay, transsexual, bisexual and queer children.The ban in the Republican-dominated state, which took effect on ...

Giants QB Eli Manning retiring after 16 seasons

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning is retiring after 16 NFL seasons, the team announced Wednesday. For 16 seasons, Eli Manning defined what it is to be a New York Giant both on and off the field, co-owner, president and CEO John Mara s...

UPDATE 3-Canadian judge approves C$196.5 mln Volkswagen fine for diesel emissions

A judge in Canada approved a C196.5 million 149.7 million fine against Volkswagen AG on Wednesday after the company pleaded guilty to dozens of counts of diesel emissions violations. Volkswagen was charged in December with importing nearly ...

Zurich police use tear gas, water cannons on World Economic Forum protesters

Swiss police on Wednesday used water cannons, rubber bullets and tear gas to subdue demonstrators in Zurich who ignited fireworks and threw bottles as part of a protest targeting the annual World Economic Forum WEF conference in Davos. Thre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020