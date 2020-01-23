Powerful Gender Rights Documentary by National Award-Winning Filmmaker Vibha Bakshi Exclusively Screened for YPO Members

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India: YPO, A Global Leadership Community of Chief Executives hosted YPO - Mumbai Connect that created a bold, visible and united force for gender equality with an exclusive screening of ‘Son Rise’ – a powerful gender-rights documentary directed and produced by National Award winning filmmaker Vibha Bashir. The film was screened to a powerful group of YPO members followed by a high-powered panel discussion on making men equal partners for a gender equal world.

(L-R) Shaili Chopra, Founder, SheThePeople, Jitender Chattar (the farmer from Haryana on whom the film is based on), Vibha Bakshi, Filmmaker, Nishtha Satyam, Dy. Country Representative (India, Bhutan, Maldives and Sri Lanka) of UN Women, Nadia Chauhan, JMD and CMO, Parle Agro Pvt. Ltd and YPO member and Munjal Kapadia, MD, Manika Moulds Pvt. Ltd.

