Globsyn Business School successfully completes full-time placements for 2020

Globsyn Business School (GBS), one of the top five B-Schools of Eastern India, successfully completed its full-time placements for 2020 within days of flagging off the season.

  • Kolkata (West Bengal)
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 13:15 IST
  • Created: 23-01-2020 13:15 IST
Globsyn Business School successfully completes full-time placements for 2020
Students of GBS celebrate the successful closure of full-time placements 2020. Image Credit: ANI

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India] Jan 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Globsyn Business School (GBS), one of the top five B-Schools of Eastern India, successfully completed its full-time placements for 2020 within days of flagging off the season. This year the highest package offered was Rs 16 plus lakh/annum with the average package being Rs 5.97 lakh/annum.

Several leading corporate have participated in the campus recruitment process till now, including notable brands like ITC Limited, Benetton India, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Ernst & Young, Reckitt Benckiser, CavinKare, Bennett Coleman & Company Ltd (Times Group), Yes Bank, Dabur India, ICICI Bank, Bandhan Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Airtel, OYO, BYJU's, Jaro Top Scholars, Lido, RS Software and Step2Strategy amongst others. Over the years, GBS has successfully built relations with more than 360 corporates, who have repeatedly visited its campus to hire the pupils every year.

"The various pedagogic changes that we have implemented over the last two years have strengthened the trust that our corporate partners continue to place on the brand, 'Globsyn Business School', which has helped to bridge the gaps between industry and academia. We keep on engaging with our corporate partners through the year and update our curriculum structure based on their feedback thereby minimizing the supply-demand gap within the industry. We would like to take this opportunity to thank our corporate partners for their continued support over the years, and congratulate the students getting placed this season", said Rahul Dasgupta, Director, GBS. "GBS today reflects a holistic education ecosystem that brings together educational best practices with the most relevant curriculum structure, real-life corporate exposure through corporate connects, boardroom simulations and beyond education elements that hone the management skills of the students. At GBS, an ongoing personalized mentoring session is in place since the induction of the students into the academic delivery system, which prepares them for the placement season and helps them enhance their employability", said Dr Debraj Datta, Associate Dean, GBS.

"I was never a topper in my class but believed that I can achieve my dreams through dedication and hard work. It is through my dedication and belief in my abilities that I got placed in one of the fastest-growing industries. I would like to thank GBS for giving me this opportunity and moulding me into the person that I am today. One and a half years ago, I made a life-changing decision to join Globsyn Business School - a decision I will never ever regret!", said Divyani Singh, student, GBS, who will soon be joining the corporate world as a young manager. This story is provided by NewsVoir India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ NewsVoir)

