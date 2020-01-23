Left Menu
Development News Edition

Falcon.io Announces First Worldwide Digital Marketing Trends Roadshow

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Chicago
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 13:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 13:31 IST
Falcon.io Announces First Worldwide Digital Marketing Trends Roadshow

Falcon.io, a Cision company, today announced the dates for its inaugural Digital Marketing Trends Roadshow. The 2020 Roadshow meetups will take place in selected cities in North America, Europe and Australia, beginning this February and ending in April.

The Roadshow is based on Falcon.io's recently released 2020 Digital Marketing Trends Handbook, an annual report by Falcon.io now in its fourth edition. The handbook lists the 15 digital trends most likely to affect marketers in 2020. The trends were compiled based on industry research, Falcon.io's expertise, as well as input from customers, partners and influencers. 

At each meetup, an expert panel will discuss the key trends and the consumer behavior driving them, as well as strategies for how marketers can turn these trends to their advantage in 2020 and beyond.

Some of the topics explored in the handbook include:

  • How private messaging apps are taking over customer service
  • The latest evolution of social media advertising
  • How the demand for authenticity is changing influencer marketing

"Falcon.io's Digital Marketing Trends Handbook has become such a popular piece of content, that we were excited to launch the roadshow to get the opportunity to dive deeper into the trends impacting our industry," explained Dino Kuckovic, Community Marketing Lead at Falcon.io.

"We can't wait to see what topics arise in each city, and get the chance to further explore insights and questions with our peers face-to-face."

The 2020 Roadshow dates and locations are:

  • Vancouver, February 5
  • London, February 12
  • Miami, February 27
  • Amsterdam, March 5
  • Zürich, March 11
  • Melbourne, March 18
  • Hamburg, March 26
  • New York City, April 1
  • Austin, April 7
  • Chicago, April 28

For more details and to register, visit Falcon.io's Events Hub at www.falcon.io/events.

Falcon.io will also be hosting a webinar on January 23rd addressing the social media trends covered in the report. The webinar will be co-hosted by social media consultant and influencer Matt Navarra, and will be available on-demand afterwards.

To download and read the full 2020 Digital Marketing Trends Handbook, click here.

About Falcon.io
Falcon.iooffers an integrated SaaS platform for social media listening, engaging, publishing, advertising, analytics and benchmarking. The company enables its clients to explore the full potential of digital marketing by managing multiple customer touchpoints from one platform. Its client portfolio includes Carlsberg, Toyota, William Grant & Sons, momondo, Panasonic and Coca-Cola. For more information, visit www.falcon.io.

About Cision
Cision Ltd (NYSE: CISN) is a leading global provider of earned media software and services to public relations and marketing communications professionals. Cision's software allows users to identify key influencers, craft and distribute strategic content, and measure meaningful impact. Cision has over 4,800 employees with offices in 22 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. For more information about its award-winning products and services, including the Cision Communications Cloud®, visit www.cision.com and follow Cision on Twitter @Cision.

Media Contact:
Rebecca Dersh
PR Manager, Cision
cisionpr@cision.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1080043/Falcon_io_Digital_Marketing_Trends_Roadshow_2020.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/974326/Falcon_io_Logo.jpg

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Will invite Cong, NCP to join Thackeray on Ayodhya visit: Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said their allies Congress and NCP are welcome to join Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray when he visits Ayodhya in March to mark the completion of his 100 days in power. He said offering prayers to Lo...

Putin: "everything will be okay" for U.S.-Israeli woman jailed in Russia

President Vladimir Putin said during a visit to Israel on Thursday that he had given assurances to the mother of Naama Issachar, a U.S.-Israeli woman jailed in Russia, that everything will be okay for her.Israel has called on Russia to rele...

RFI removes Dattu Bhokanal's two years suspension

Rowing Federation of India RFI on Thursday decided to remove the two-year suspension of Dattu Bhokanal. In a letter, Rajlaxmi Singh Deo informed that the suspension was removed as per the advice of RFIs Athletes commission and the rower Bho...

UPDATE 10-Canadian waterbomber plane crashes while fighting Australia bushfires, 3 dead

A Canadian-owned C-130 Hercules air tanker crashed while fighting bushfires in Australias alpine region on Thursday, killing all three of its crew, authorities said. The victims were American residents, Australian authorities said, adding t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020