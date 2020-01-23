Left Menu
Development News Edition

China's mask makers cancel holidays, jack up wages as new virus spurs frenzied demand

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 15:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 15:14 IST
China's mask makers cancel holidays, jack up wages as new virus spurs frenzied demand
Representative Image Image Credit: Pxhere

Chinese face mask manufacturers are reopening factories shut for a national holiday, promising workers up to four times their normal wages as consumers emptied out stock in stores in a race to protect themselves from the new coronavirus infection.

The flu-like virus, which has killed 17 and infected nearly 600, is expected to spread further as hundreds of millions of Chinese travel domestically and abroad during the week-long Lunar New Year holiday, a time when factories across China usually close. Worried about the potential for a global pandemic, China is putting Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak and a city of 11 million, on lockdown. The decision was praised by the World Health Organization as a strong one that could limit contagion but has also heightened fears about the virus.

"From what I have heard, the mask shortage is much, much more severe than what the public knows," said Cao Jun, general manager of mask manufacturer Lanhine, which has a factory in east China's Ningbo city. "Almost all hospital workers nationwide are facing a huge shortage of masks, not just in Wuhan. That's very terrible."

Cao said the firm's clients are demanding a combined 200 million masks per day compared to its normal production rate of 400,000 a day. "At the moment, we have 20-plus people in the factory, working 24 hours. We're offering them quadruple their wages per day," Cao told Reuters. "We aim to ramp up output on Jan. 27 and be at full capacity on Feb. 1, when we'd have nearly 200 workers."

Another manufacturer, CMmask, in eastern China's Jiande city, told Reuters it was offering workers triple their wages if they came back. "Our factory is out of stock now, but we have extended our working hours by four hours to 8 a.m. to 9 p.m," said Hu Qinghui, CMmask's deputy general manager.

U.S. firms 3M and Honeywell International issued statements saying that they would make every effort to ensure a continuous supply of masks during the holiday and that their official stores would not raise prices. China's industry ministry on Wednesday launched an "emergency coordination effort", asking local authorities to work with factories "to overcome labor difficulties during the Spring Festival, accelerate production and do their utmost to increase supply to the market," state media reported.

Firms from drugmakers to makers of thermometers have also said they would step up production. Xinlong Holding, a manufacturer of filters and fabrics for masks, said some of its factories had "abandoned the Spring Festival holiday." Tech giant Alibaba Group told the state-backed China News Service it was working with 92 mask manufacturers, which currently have a combined supply of 42 million masks. Another 1.57 million more will be made before the week-long holiday officially starts on Friday, it said.

E-commerce platforms, including Alibaba's Taobao, JD.com and Pinduoduo Inc have also pledged to crack down on any vendors who might try to raise prices of masks and disinfectant products.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Pak conducts successful training launch of nuclear-capable ballistic missile

Pakistan on Thursday conducted a successful training launch of nuclear-capable surface-to-surface ballistic missile Ghaznavi, which can strike targets up to 290 kilometers. The training launch was part of Field Training Exercise of Army Str...

UPDATE 1-China's Huanggang locked down over virus; Ezhou stops trains

Huanggang on Thursday became the second Chinese city to go into lockdown over the coronavirus outbreak that has killed 17 people and infected more than 630.Health authorities in the city of around 7.5 million, which borders the central city...

Malegaon admin failed to take effective steps for closure of polluting industries: NGT

The National Green Tribunal Thursday said the Malegaon administration has failed to take effective steps for closure of polluting industries and sought a status report on the issue. Irked over unsatisfactory state of affairs, a bench headed...

Muslims in India safer than most other places in world: Goyal

Union minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said Muslims in India are safer than most places in the world. India is probably one of the most inclusive societies in the world, Goyal said here at a session on Strategic Outlook India at the WEF 20...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020