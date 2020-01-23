PVR Q3 PAT at Rs 36.26 cr

Multiplex operator PVR Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit after tax at Rs 36.26 crore in the third quarter ended December 2019. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 55.22 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, PVR said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations during the period under review stood at Rs 915.74 crore as against Rs 843.11 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, it added. The results for the quarter and the nine months period ended December 2019 are not strictly comparable on account of adoption of Ind AS 116 'Leases', it said.

PVR said revenue from movie exhibition stood at Rs 885.29 crore while it was at Rs 822.38 crore in the same period last fiscal. Revenue from other vertical, including movie production, distribution and gaming, stood at Rs 55.14 crore as against Rs 41.47 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

In the third quarter, the company said it successfully completed Qualified Institutional Placement of equity shares for Rs 500 crore. It opened nine screens at Colombo, Sri Lanka, 12 screens Superplex in Delhi and four screens at Zirakpur with a total of Total 67 screens opened as on date in the ongoing fiscal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.