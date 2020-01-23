Left Menu
Tata Projects bags Rs 6,000-crore orders in oil, gas refinery sector

  PTI
  |
  Mumbai
  |
  Updated: 23-01-2020 18:29 IST
  Created: 23-01-2020 18:29 IST
Engineering firm Tata Projects on Thursday said it has bagged four contracts worth Rs 6,000 crore in the oil and gas refinery sector in Odisha and Rajasthan. Of the four orders, three are from state-owned HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Ltd (HRRL) and one from Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), the company said in a statement.

BPCL's order is for its 2G bio-ethanol project in Bargarh, Odisha, with a proposed production capacity of 100 kilolitres per day of second-generation ethanol. The other three orders pertain to HRRL's upcoming greenfield refinery-cum-petrochemical complex in Rajasthan.

The scope of these contracts includes work for crude and vacuum distillation unit (CDU-VDU), delayed coker unit with unsaturated LPG treating unit and vacuum gas oil hydrotreating unit and refinery. "As a leading engineering and technology company, we have a specialised division that executes construction of environmentally beneficial and challenging projects. Hence, we seek to undertake projects that improve the lives of communities and support national developmental objectives at the same time," Tata Projects Managing Director Vinayak Deshpande said.

Tata Projects provides end-to-end solutions to set up power generation plants, power transmission and distribution systems, fully integrated rail and metro systems, commercial buildings and airports, chemical process plants, water and waste water management solutions, complete mining and metal purification systems. "Energy is an area wherein every country needs to focus since it directly affects the economic growth and welfare of citizens. As a company, we are certain that these projects will further strengthen India's energy security while providing an impetus to national development," Tata Projects Chief Operating Officer (Industrial Systems) Satyanarayana K said.

