HDFC Life Q3 profit remains flat at Rs 250 cr

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 19:32 IST
  • Created: 23-01-2020 19:32 IST
HDFC Life on Thursday reported a flat growth in profit at Rs 250.24 crore for the third quarter ended December 31. The private sector insurer's profit stood at Rs 245.63 crore in the same quarter of 2017, HDFC Life said in a statement.

Its total income declined to Rs 11,648.72 crore from Rs 9,303.09 crore in October-December 2018. During the April-December period, the company's net profit rose 8 per cent to Rs 984 crore from Rs 913 crore.

The company's solvency ratio was 1.95 as on December 31 as against the regulatory requirement of 1.50.

