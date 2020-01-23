Eupheus Learning raises USD 4.3 mn

City-based edutech company Eupheus Learning on Thursday said it has raised USD 4.3 million (Rs 30 crore) in series A funding. The funding round, a mix of equity and venture debt, was led by Yuj Ventures and saw participation from existing investor Sixth Sense Ventures.

"Eupheus will use the new capital to increase nationwide presence, develop new product offerings, and expand the team. With this fund raise, Eupheus will also commence operations in the Middle East and drive international expansion in other markets," a statement said. Eupheus posted revenue of Rs 60 crore in 2018-19. It increased its geographical presence to 70 cities in India from 52 earlier, expanded its team to 175 personnel, and forged new alliances with 4 international education players, taking its roster of global partnerships to 17.

* * * * * Crysta raises Rs 10 cr in funding

Crysta, a reproductive health brand, on Thursday said it has raised Rs 10 crore in pre-series A funding, led by the family office of Ruchirans and Anuraag Jaipuria. The investors also include several family funds including Mumbai-based Green Shots Capital and Alfa Ventures, Delhi-based Real Time Ventures and NGB Dx, Dubai-based Petrotech, Steel City Securities and angel investors Lalit Wadhwa, Dr Kriti Maroli amongst others, a statement said.

Crysta, which is a part of Delhi-based Redcliffe Life Sciences, is an end-to-end pregnancy and fertility platform that uses in-house technology to offer diagnostic and screening services combined with regular counselling and clinical data management. * * * *

* PhonePe to offer international travel insurance Flipkart-owned PhonePe on Thursday launched international travel insurance in collaboration with Bajaj Allianz General Insurance on its platform.

"At PhonePe, we are working with the goal to simplify financial products, drive access to those solutions to millions of our customers...Insurance is a great industry and there are a lot of efforts underway to transform the way customers experience various solutions. We aim to be at the forefront of driving those initiatives," PhonePe Head Payments, Banking and Financial Services, Hemant Gala said.

