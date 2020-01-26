Boeing 777X jetliner successfully completes maiden flight

Boeing Co on Saturday successfully completed the maiden flight of the world's largest twin-engined jetliner, the 777X.

The 252-foot-long passenger jet landed at Boeing Field near downtown Seattle at 2:00 p.m. local time (2200 GMT) after a debut of more than three hours marking the start of a year of testing before it enters intercontinental service in 2021.

