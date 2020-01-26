'Deeply honoured': Venu Srinivasan on Padma Bhushan
TVS Motor Company Chairman Venu Srinivasan has said he was deeply honoured on being chosen for the Padma Bhushan award. 'I am deeply honoured. With all humility, I receive this on behalf of the thousands of people whom I have had the privilege of working with', he said.
The Centre on Saturday announced Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awards to various personalities ahead of Republic Day celebrations. A total of 16 people, including Chennai-based Srinivasan and fellow industrialist Anand Mahindra, have been awarded Padma Bhushan, this year.
