Godrej Group Released an Intriguing Digital Film 'The Little Things We Do' to Commemorate India's 71st Republic Day

The 122-year young Godrej Group has released an intriguing digital film titled #thelittlethingswedo, to commemorate India's 71st Republic Day.

When Godrej Group looks back at its journey, it is immensely grateful for the opportunities that have come its way for being able to play its part in 'Making India'. Godrej wanted to share this story through the eyes of children as certain qualities like purity of intent and a sense of unbridled imagination and enthusiasm in everything Godrej does, are things that it hopes to capture through #Thelittlethingswedo film.

Commenting on the film, Tanya Dubash, Executive Director and Chief Brand Officer, Godrej Group said, "We are humbled and honoured to be playing a critical part in our nation's 'Making India' story. The film, #thelittlethingswedo, crafted through the eyes of little kids is our tribute to India's seven glorious decades of being a republic and Godrej's partnership in the growth journey. The film not only showcases our innovations over the years but also highlights our contribution to building the nation."

Anu Joseph, Chief Creative Officer, Creativeland Asia (the creative agency for the Godrej Group), said, "It's amazing the width and depth of things that Godrej does and makes, and the role they have played in nation building over the last 122 years. The film endeavours to capture all of that in a tone and manner we've all come to expect from Godrej - with utter humility and childlike enthusiasm."

About Godrej Group:

Established in 1897, the Godrej Group has its roots in India's Independence and Swadeshi movement. Our founder, Ardeshir Godrej, lawyer-turned-serial entrepreneur failed with a few ventures, before he struck gold with a locks business. Today, we enjoy the patronage of 1.1 billion consumers globally across consumer goods, real estate, appliances, agriculture and many other businesses. In fact, our geographical footprint extends beyond Earth, with our engines now powering many of India's space missions. With revenue of over USD 4.1 billion we are growing fast, and have exciting, ambitious aspirations. Our Vision for 2020 is to be 10 times the size we were in 2010. But for us, it is most important that besides our strong financial performance and innovative, much-loved products, we remain a good company. Approximately 23 per cent of the promoter holding in the Godrej Group is held in trusts that invest in the environment, health and education. We are also bringing together our passion and purpose to make a difference through our Good & Green strategy of 'shared value' to create a more inclusive and greener India. At the heart of all of this, are our people. We take much pride in fostering an inspiring workplace, with an agile and high performance culture. We are also deeply committed to recognising and valuing diversity across our teams.



Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1081653/Godrej_Group_Digital_Film.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/900814/Godrej_Group_Logo.jpg

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=74d9pybUGVA

