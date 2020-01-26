Left Menu
Development News Edition

Connected cars poised to become common phenomenon in India: Report

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-01-2020 18:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-01-2020 18:30 IST
Connected cars poised to become common phenomenon in India: Report

Connected cars are set to become a common phenomenon in the Indian market in the near future with rapid adoption of electric vehicles, according to a Deloitte report. As per the 2020 Global Automotive Consumer Study by Deloitte, an annual report which comes up with insights on the automotive industry globally, the Indian market is expected to witness enhanced interest and demand for battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and connected vehicles going forward.

"Connected cars are poised to become a common phenomenon in India in the near future. And their relevance in the next few years is only bound to increase with the expected wide-scale adoption of EVs where connectivity features will help owners locate nearby charging stations and access telematics data among several other things," the study outlined. The consumers' willingness to pay for advanced and connected technologies has improved over the last two years which is evident in the rising sales of cars that are internet connected, despite the slowdown in sale of passenger vehicles, it added.

"A substantial number of people are talking about their willingness to pay about Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh extra for connected services in their cars," Deloitte India Partner Rajeev Singh said while elaborating on the findings regarding the Indian market. Besides, the study reveals that people are looking keenly at entry of affordable products in the electric vehicle segment, Singh added.

"Moreover, in the time to come OEMs (original equipment manufacturers), are expected to struggle to get consumers to pay for advanced connectivity features, even when it means increasing road safety. The perception of Indian with respect to safety while driving connected vehicles is also very low," the study noted. The study also stated that in India automobile OEMs are not the top choice in terms of trust for sharing of data by consumers.

Indians make up the top demographic region that is concerned about security of biometric data shared with connected vehicles, it noted. "With the introduction of Personal Data Protection Act, the automotive industry would need to add another layer of regulation to balance benefits of connectivity with protection of consumer data," the report said.

The report also said the number of people reporting at least occasional use of ride-hailing services has increased in the last few years as consumers see multiple benefits in it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Death toll in China’s coronavirus rises to 56, confirmed cases near 2000

Reliance's partnership with Saudi Aramco not a retreat from energy business: Report

Angelina Jolie was my inspiration for 'Malang': Disha Patani

Rihanna awes everyone with glam dress and grand entry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Defence resumes in key impeachment week; Dems seek witnesses

President Donald Trumps impeachment trial enters a pivotal week as his defense team resumes its case and senators face a critical vote on whether to hear witnesses or proceed directly to a vote that is widely expected to end in his acquitta...

China's cabinet to extend Lunar New Year holidays - state broadcaster

Chinas cabinet announced it will extend the Lunar New Year holidays to Feb. 2, to strengthen the prevention and control of the new coronavirus, state broadcaster CCTV reported early on Monday.The holidays had been due to end on Jan. 30.Scho...

UPDATE 1-Trump to meet with Israel's Netanyahu and Gantz on peace plan on Monday

U.S. President Donald Trump will hold back-to-back meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli opposition leader Benny Gantz on Monday, and likely share some details of his Middle East peace plan, a U.S. source famil...

Suspected case of coronavirus reported in Rajasthan

A suspected case of coronavirus has been reported in Rajasthan, following which the patient has been kept in isolation, state Health Minister Raghu Sharma said on Sunday. He said a doctor, who returned to India after completing the MBBS cou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020