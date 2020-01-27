Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi HC rejects bail plea of Bhushan Steel ex-CFO Nittin Johari

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-01-2020 16:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-01-2020 16:27 IST
Delhi HC rejects bail plea of Bhushan Steel ex-CFO Nittin Johari

The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed the bail plea of Bhushan Steel's former chief financial officer Nittin Johari, who was arrested by the SFIO for alleged fraudulent activities. The verdict by Justice Brijesh Sethi came after the Supreme Court set aside the bail granted to Johari by the high court in August last year and asked it to hear the matter afresh.

The details of the high court's decision to reject his bail plea would be available when the judgement is uploaded on its website. The apex court's order had come on an appeal by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) challenging the August 14, 2019 order of the high court.

Johari was arrested by SFIO on May 2, 2019 for alleged fraudulent activities, including filing false documents with various banks. SFIO had said Johari was managing the affairs of Bhushan Steel and was looking after raising of funds from banks and financial institutions and was also one of the signatories to the financial statements of the company till fiscal year 2016-17.

SFIO had said that during the probe it found there were several alleged fraudulent practices at the company, including manipulations of accounts and financial statements during the term of Johari. In its order, the high court had said that it became evident that the "mind and will of the accused company are the main accused -- Brij Bhushan Singal and Neeraj Singal, who had been actually controlling the company".

The high court had observed that it is a matter of record that main accused Brij Bhushan Singal has not been arrested and co-accused Neeraj Singal has already been granted bail. SFIO had claimed that Johari was a member of the committee of board of directors on borrowing, investment and loans along with former promoters Brij Bhushan Singal and Neeraj Singal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

Experts identify potential security, privacy risks posed by e-scooters

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 13-Trump offers China 'any help' as virus spreads, markets reel

U.S. President Donald Trump offered China whatever help it needed on Monday to control a coronavirus outbreak that has killed 81 people, stranded tens of millions during the biggest holiday of the year and rattled global markets.With provin...

UPDATE 7-Bolton manuscript puts Republicans under pressure in Trump impeachment trial

President Donald Trumps fellow Republicans in the U.S. Senate came under fresh pressure on Monday to allow witnesses and new documents in his impeachment trial, while Trumps defense team argued that policy differences were a crucial reason ...

Sri Lanka confirms 1st case of new virus, a Chinese tourist

Colombo, Jan 27 AP Sri Lankan health authorities on Monday said the country has its first confirmed case of of a person infected with the new virus from China. The patient is a Chinese woman in her 40s who arrived in Sri Lanka last week as ...

Ukraine authorities warn against non-essential travel to China's Hubei province

Ukrainian authorities on Monday warned citizens against non-essential travel to the Hubei Province of China where the coronavirus outbreak began.In a statement, Ukraine also advised citizens traveling to China to take precautions, including...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020