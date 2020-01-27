Arena Animation ‘Creative Minds 2019-20’ Witnesses Extraordinary Creative Talent for 600+ Students, in Bengaluru

100+ students awarded for their creativity in across 9 categories for Bengaluru & Kochi

Arena Animation, the leading animation institution in India recently organized ‘Creative Minds Bengaluru 2019-20’ - an opportunity for 600+ students across India to showcase their talent and learn from the industry experts directly. 100+ Students were awarded for their creativity across 9 categories at The Zuri Whitefield Bengaluru for Bengaluru & Kochi.

Creative Minds is Arena’s flagship student competition, where students produce and showcase some extra ordinary work of art & design. Students conceptualise and produce films under the guidance & mentorship of their faculty. These films and projects are then judged by the industry experts, who then guide and nurture them making their work industry-relevant. This competition takes place across many cities, in the country, judging the work of the students in various categories such as digital illustration, character design and animation, visual effects scene, 3D architectural visualization to name a few. This platform aims to provide students an opportunity to learn teamwork and showcase their work within a strict timeframe, thus improving their capability, capacity and efficiency making them industry competent.

Well established Industry veterans representing India’s leading studios such as Technicolor India & MPC Film volunteered to conduct interactive and industry relevant sessions on the use of Visual Effects in films & cinemas at Creative Minds 2019. These industry experts lent their guidance to the students and also provided them useful career tips, in order to nurture the industry-ready individuals. The students were exposed to the latest industry trends, while at the same time learnt to apply these learnings to the work they had presented.

Congratulating the winners and commenting on this initiative, Mr. Pravir Arora, Group Chief Marketing Officer, Aptech Ltd said, “Creative Minds is an initiative from Arena Animation. Today has blossomed into a multi -dimensional annual platform offering industry relevant exposure to the participants. The students look forward to receiving quality insights from the experts including picking up the right skills, quick and comprehensive feedback on their showcased work and a networking opportunity. I would like to heartily congratulate the winners of Creative Minds Bengaluru 2019-20 for showcasing some truly extraordinary pieces of work.”

Mr. Biren Ghose, Country Head Technicolor India who was also a keynote speaker for the event spoke on ‘Digital Creativity’ quoted, "The digital content industry is poised to reach new heights as streaming platforms proliferate the globe. Screen age takes on a new dimension. I am convinced that digital arts professionals will participate in the next revolution of the content industry which will demand a high graphic quotient."

Along with the competition, a masterclass was conducted by industry leaders such as:

The Digital Creativity - The Road Ahead by Biren Ghose - Country Head Technicolor India Animation & VFX Making of TV Commercials by Vaibhav More - Founder-Director Vaibhav More Films

Understanding the Making of Hollywood Blockbuster "The Lion King" with Mr. Matthew & Mr. Sachin from Technicolor Academy

Arena Animation believes that a better future for the Indian animation and VFX industry can only be fueled by skilling the youth and nurturing creative minds and make them industry-ready. Initiatives like Creative Minds by Arena Animation always aim towards creating a strong community of skilled animators.

About Arena Animation Arena Animation is a Pioneer, Trendsetter and Global Leader in Animation education. Arena has an extensive network of centers and has trained over 4,50,000 students globally since its inception in 1996.

Arena offers industry relevant courses on Animation & Multimedia to students aspiring for global careers in this New Age industry. It trains students as well as professionals in the latest industry relevant courses backed by alliances with world leaders, a world-class faculty and the latest technical educational tools.

Arena’s students are placed as Graphic Designers, Web Designers, 2D/3D Animators, 2D/3D Designers, AV Editors, Technical Trainers, 3D Modelers, Multimedia Programmers, Compositors, Visualizers, Content Developers and Pre and Post Production executives in blue chip animation studios and entertainment companies like Prime Focus, Rhythm & Hues Studios, Crest Animation Studios, EFX, UTV Toons, Toonz Animation, Nipuna Services, Prasad Studio, Colour Chips, Ramoji Film City, Green Gold Animation, DQ Entertainment, Paprikaas Animation Studios, UshaKiron TV, Sony TV, Google India, NDTV, TOI, DD Sports, Discovery Channel, Divya Bhaskar, Asianet Satellite Communications, ETV, NDTV, Zee Sports and Zee TV to name a few.

