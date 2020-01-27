Left Menu
Flipkart partners Gujarat State Handloom, Handicrafts Development Corporation Ltd

Flipkart partners Gujarat State Handloom, Handicrafts Development Corporation Ltd
E-commerce major Flipkart on Monday said it has signed an MoU with Gujarat State Handloom and Handicrafts Development Corporation Ltd (GSHHDC) for the promotion of local handicrafts. The agreement is part of Flipkart's Samarth initiative under which the Walmart-backed company is helping artisans, weavers, and craftsmen set up their business on the Flipkart Marketplace.

As part of this Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), GSHHDC and Flipkart will work together to enhance business and trade inclusion opportunities for artisans, weavers, and craftsmen in Gujarat, a statement said. Eligible sellers under GSHHDC will receive training and incubation support from Flipkart in the form of onboarding, business insights, dedicated seller support, and warehousing, it added.

"The MoU with Flipkart is the start of a new era for Garvi Gurjari. The handloom and handicraft artisans living in remote areas of Gujarat will now be able to use Flipkart's platform to expand their market reach," GSHHDC Managing Director Mahesh Singh said. Along with marketing their products, the artisans will gain valuable knowledge about developments in designs, color patterns and selling techniques from the platform, he added.

"With every artisan who becomes a part of Samarth, we take a step further in making e-commerce more inclusive for all Indians and contributing to the economic growth and prosperity in the country," Flipkart Group Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Rajneesh Kumar said.

