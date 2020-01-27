Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jindal Defence partners with Taurus Armas for small arms manufacturing

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 27-01-2020 18:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-01-2020 18:09 IST
Jindal Defence partners with Taurus Armas for small arms manufacturing

Jindal Defence on Monday said it has partnered with Brazil-based Taurus Armas to foray into small arms manufacturing in India. Both the companies have signed agreement to set up a joint venture firm at Hisar in Haryana. While Jindal Defence will hold 51 per cent equity stake, Taurus Armas would have the rest 49 per cent, the company said in a statement.

"The JV company will manufacture small arms in India based on the transfer of technology from Taurus to achieve localization of production in accordance with the defence procurement procedures," the OP Jindal Group firm said. This partnership aims to maximise existing domestic opportunities in the small arms manufacturing sector and provide significant support to the ongoing and future modernisation plans of the armed forces, particularly the Indian Army, para-military, and state police forces, the company said.

"To further strengthen the make in India vision, our collaboration with Taurus Armas will support self-reliance in strategic small arms manufacturing. The JV envisages creation of world-class infrastructure along with adoption of best manufacturing practices to achieve perfection in design and engineering, and achieve high quality standards," Jindal Defence Promoter Abhyuday Jindal said. He further said that the move is in sync with the government's vision of greater private sector participation in defence hardware manufacturing.

The joint venture agreement was signed on Monday at the first Brazil–India Defence industry dialogue of the India-Brazil Business Forum (IBBF), organised by the Ministry of External Affairs in association with CII, Assocham, and Ficci.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

Experts identify potential security, privacy risks posed by e-scooters

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Canada kicks off USMCA ratification process, urges bi-partisan co-operation

Canadas minority Liberal government kicked off the ratification process for a new continental trade pact on Monday and urged opposition lawmakers to formally approve the deal as quickly as possible.Canada is the only country still to ratify...

UPDATE 2-FBI's Epstein probe gets 'zero cooperation' from Prince Andrew -law enforcement source

Britains Prince Andrew has provided zero cooperation to the FBI investigation into the activities and death of Jeffrey Epstein, a U.S. law enforcement source said on Monday. The FBI requested an interview with Andrew, who socialized with Ep...

Thousands flee northwest Syria as Assad pushes closer to Idlib city

A renewed drive by President Bashar al-Assad to recapture rebel-held territory in Syrias northwest sparked a fresh exodus of many thousands of civilians toward Turkeys border on Monday amid heavy air strikes, aid workers and witnesses said....

Belgium's ex-king forced to recognise illegitimate daughter

Brussels, Jan 27 AFP Belgiums former king Albert II admitted on Monday that he is the father of an illegitimate daughter born from an affair 51 years ago after a positive result from a DNA test he was forced to take. Recognising he is the b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020