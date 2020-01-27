Left Menu
Development News Edition

Don't see board room issues impacting IndiGo's performance: Puri

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-01-2020 18:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-01-2020 18:36 IST
Don't see board room issues impacting IndiGo's performance: Puri
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

"You don't see the board room issues impacting the performance of the airline," civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Monday over differences between promoters at IndiGo, which is the country's largest airline. His remarks came during a briefing about Air India's disinvestment in response to a query on whether sentiments could be impacted as the sale is also happening at a time when there is a possibility of a promoter exiting IndiGo.

"I see no difficulties...," the Minister of State for Civil Aviation said about the possible impact of IndiGo issue on Air India stake sale. The government on Monday issued a Preliminary Information Memorandum (PIM) for 100 percent stake sale in Air India.

The differences between co-founders and co-promoters -- Rakesh Gangwal and Rahul Bhatia -- came to the fore in July 2019 after Gangwal sought market regulator Sebi's intervention to address alleged corporate governance lapses at the company. In the wake of the feud, arbitration proceedings are also going overseas between the two promoters' sides. "IndiGo is an internal matter. They will get it resolved... it is the largest domestic carrier, it has 300 aircraft on order, you don't see the board room issues impacting the performance of the airline," the minister said.

Responding to the query, Civil Aviation Secretary Pradesh Singh Kharola said the impact of IndiGo is totally an internal thing. "If you see, this has been going on for so many months... The performance of IndiGo has not been affected. It is purely an internal matter and they are handling it," he noted.

Against the backdrop of the feud between the promoters, InterGlobe Aviation will convene a meeting of shareholders on January 29, at the request of Gangwal, for removing various provisions in a key document of the company. The extraordinary general meeting (EGM) would discuss deleting various Articles pertaining to transfer and acquisition of the company's shares, including 'Right of First Refusal' and ' Tag Along Right', in the company's Articles of Association (AoA).

In November 2019, IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta in November 2019 said there was "zero impact" on the carrier right now as they are on the same page over the airline's strategic direction, while commenting on the differences between the promoters. On Monday, IndiGo's parent InterGlobe Aviation reported a steep jump in profit after tax at Rs 496 crore in the three months ended December 2019.

In the year-ago period, the same stood at Rs 185.2 crore. Shares of the company closed marginally lower at Rs 1,492.85 on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

Experts identify potential security, privacy risks posed by e-scooters

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Super Bowl to feature Trump, Bloomberg and corporate America battling for attention

When the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs face off at the National Football Leagues Super Bowl LIV in Miami on Sunday, billionaire presidential candidates will battle for attention while big brands bearing positive messages hope t...

Canada confirms first virus case, second is 'presumptive'

Montreal, Jan 27 AFP Canadian health authorities on Monday confirmed the countrys first case of a deadly coronavirus that originated in China, and said the patients wife had also tested positive. The womans case is still listed as presumpti...

Canada kicks off USMCA ratification process, urges bi-partisan co-operation

Canadas minority Liberal government kicked off the ratification process for a new continental trade pact on Monday and urged opposition lawmakers to formally approve the deal as quickly as possible.Canada is the only country still to ratify...

UPDATE 2-FBI's Epstein probe gets 'zero cooperation' from Prince Andrew -law enforcement source

Britains Prince Andrew has provided zero cooperation to the FBI investigation into the activities and death of Jeffrey Epstein, a U.S. law enforcement source said on Monday. The FBI requested an interview with Andrew, who socialized with Ep...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020