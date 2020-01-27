Left Menu
Development News Edition

NTPC Board okays acquisition of govt stake in NEEPCO, THDC

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-01-2020 20:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-01-2020 20:39 IST
NTPC Board okays acquisition of govt stake in NEEPCO, THDC

State-owned power giant NTPC on Monday said its board has given in-principal approval to acquire government's 100 per cent stake in North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Ltd(NEEPCO) and 74.5 per cent stake in THDC India Ltd. "The Board of Directors (in its meeting held on January 27, 2020) has accorded in-principle approval for the acquisition of entire equity stake of Government of India in NEEPCO (100 per cent of paid up share capital of NEEPCO) and THDC (74.5 per cent of paid up share capital of THDC)," a BSE filing said.

According to the statement, the Board of Directors of NTPC Ltd, in its meeting held today has noted that the in-principle approval accorded by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) in their meeting held on November 21, 2019, for strategic sale of entire equity stake held by the Government of India in NEEPCO and THDC to the NTPC Ltd, along with transfer of management control. The decision of CCEA was conveyed to us by the Ministry of Power on December 2, 2019, the company added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

Experts identify potential security, privacy risks posed by e-scooters

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 1,000 companies will participate in DefExpo 2020 in Lucknow

Over 1,000 companies from nearly 70 countries will take part in the biggest-ever DefExpo to be held in Lucknow from February 5-9, the Defence Ministry said on Monday. The number of participating foreign companies in Indias mega defence exhi...

UPDATE 1-Focus on Avenatti, U.S. judge says, as Trump critic's Nike extortion trial begins

The judge overseeing Michael Avenattis extortion trial said the case should not focus on Nike Incs alleged corruption or devolve into celebrity name-dropping, as jury selection began for the case against the lawyer and critic of U.S. Presid...

UPDATE 2-U.S. Supreme Court allows Trump's 'public charge' immigration curb

The U.S. Supreme Court gave the go-ahead on Monday for one of President Donald Trumps hardline immigration policies, allowing his administration to implement a rule denying legal permanent residency to certain immigrants deemed likely to re...

Cricket-Series victory in South Africa a template for Ashes-Root

The series win over South Africa had given England a template for the next Ashes series, captain Joe Root said after another emphatic test win on Monday.Englands team, with a mix of experience and promising youngsters, beat South Africa by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020